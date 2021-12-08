Who was Skilyr Hicks? 'America's Got Talent' contestant who won hearts with an original song, dies at 23

America’s Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks recently passed away. The news was first reported by TMZ on December 7.

Hicks’ mother Jodi said her daughter died on December 6 and was found lifeless at her friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina.

Hicks was 23 years old at the time of her death.

Skilyr Hicks’ cause of death explored

Skilyr Hicks’ cause of death is yet to be revealed. However, her mother said she fought mental health problems including depression and substance abuse. She added that Hicks used her music to help others.

Hicks was previously arrested in 2018 on charges of underage drinking. She was sent to jail in 2017 for reportedly assaulting three of her family members in a drunken condition.

Everything to know about Skilyr Hicks

Skilyr Hicks was a singer and guitarist who appeared on the eighth season of America’s Got Talent. She was eliminated during the Vegas Round.

Hicks was mostly known as an "old soul" for being able to connect with the audience. She had been a creative individual since she discovered her talent at the age of 13; Skilyr found an acoustic guitar she had received a few years ago and started playing it. She eventually started to write songs after a few days.

Hicks soon went on stage as an acoustic singer and songwriter. She began her musical journey at the age of 7 at her home and went back to Ohio to share her music through 98.3 The Bill. She performed at Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta and opened for artists like Charlie Mars, Lera Lynn, and more.

Hicks has also played at places like Grocery on Home and Downstairs Love with well-known artists like Emily West, Nathan Angelo, and KS Rhodes. She devoted a lot of time to supporting organizations like Relay of Life, The American Heart Association, and others and also supported accident victims and children with rare diseases.

Also Read Article Continues below

Skilyr Hicks went to various shows over the weekend and her album, Brand New Day, was released in 2013 and is currently available on iTunes.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia