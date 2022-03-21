Who is Skyler Maxey-Wert? American Idol contestant left home at 13 to learn ballet

Ballet dancer Skyler Maxey-Wert is all set to impress the judges with his singing on season 20 of American Idol on March 21, 2022, on ABC.

In the upcoming episode, he will try to woo judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on the reality music show hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Skyler Maxey-Wert was 5 when he started studying dance

Skyler Maxey-Wert is an artist in a true sense. He dons many hats, he is a singer, songwriter, ballet dancer, and pianist. Read on to learn more about Skyler Maxey-Wert.

Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Maxey-Wert began studying dance when he was 5-years-old at Lancaster School of Ballet.

He left home at 13 years of age to study with the American Ballet Theater in New York. He began choreographing in 2012. Some of his work includes Continuous, performed at Lancaster Mennonite High School, and Gala Les Danses de L’Amour in Montana. Another piece of his work, Down, will be played in March at the Museum of Arts and Design.

The singer has also performed in The Nutcracker with Lancaster School of Ballet, The Donetsk Ballet, the Danbury Music Center, and the American Ballet Theater. He has also performed at the renowned Daniel Ulbricht’s Dancing Against Cancer Gala and Nicole Javanna Johnson’s Grant’s Safari.

He then moved to Germany and joined the SemperOper Ballet in 2014 where he was promoted to Second Soloist due to his art.

Maxey-Wert loves traveling, especially with his family, which includes his mom, dad, and elder sister. They are his biggest strengths. He adores his partner Alejandro Martínez to whom he got engaged a few years back. Martínez is also a professional Ballet Dancer and Second Soloist with the Semperoper Ballet.

After the dance, Maxey-Wert is now ready to follow his passion as a singer on the show.

About episode 5 of American Idol season 20

With the new episode, the judges continue their nationwide search for the next singing sensation on American Idol. Episode 5 of the reality singing competition will debut on March 21 on ABC at 8/7c and one of the lucky singers might win the final platinum ticket, allowing the winner to skip the first round of Hollywood week. Huntergirl and Kenedi Anderson have already received the first two platinum tickets.

Whether Maxey-Wert will get a yes from the judges to qualify for the next round of the show will be revealed Monday night on the network.

Edited by Sabika