Who was Snootie Wild? Tributes pour in as Memphis rapper passes away at 36

Snootie Wild has now joined the list of all the rappers who lost their lives to gun violence. The news of his passing was confirmed on his verified Instagram page.

According to ABC 13, a man was found shot in the neck on February 25 in the south side region of Houston. Authorities reported that they received gunfire reports at 2 AM on England Street and found a man in a ditch next to an SUV.

The man, who was later identified as Snootie, sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Despite the news going viral on the internet, Snootie was not confirmed dead at the time and his Facebook account mentioned that he was fighting for his life. The message reads,

“Snootie is not DEAD! But he is fighting for his life. Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts. Thank you.”

ABC 13 reported that a neighbor recorded the incident on video, which is being reviewed by the authorities. According to the Houston Police Department's Lt. R. Willkens said:

“It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

Netizens pay tribute to Snootie Wild on Twitter

Snootie Wild gained recognition in the music industry after his debut single was a hit. People expressed their grief on social media when they heard about his death.

RIP Snootie Wild 🕊 Snootie & August gave us this timeless banger!!!RIP Snootie Wild Snootie & August gave us this timeless banger!!! 🔥RIP Snootie Wild 😞🕊 https://t.co/M920P7vd1P

ziraa 🥀 @cxzyy_ Damn RIP Snootie Wild. Made Me was my soundtrack to summer 2014 Damn RIP Snootie Wild. Made Me was my soundtrack to summer 2014

Legend. RIP Snootie Wild! He kicked doors in for a lot Memphis folks!Legend. RIP Snootie Wild! He kicked doors in for a lot Memphis folks! 〽️Legend.

trevor trout @totaltroutmove Been a tough last few months for Memphis hip-hop.



RIP Snootie Wild. Been a tough last few months for Memphis hip-hop.RIP Snootie Wild.

Chris @Christhe252kid 🕊that song Yayo was lit back as a kid. Rip Snootie Wild man🕊that song Yayo was lit back as a kid. Rip Snootie Wild man 🙏🕊that song Yayo was lit back as a kid.

Bryce @FittsBryce Bro RIP Snootie Wild...I used to bump this song HEAVY in middle school :( Bro RIP Snootie Wild...I used to bump this song HEAVY in middle school :( https://t.co/u4D3fQL6W6

Donnie Houston @ImDonnieHouston RIP Snootie Wild. These RIP tweets are coming too soon back to back RIP Snootie Wild. These RIP tweets are coming too soon back to back

mayhem @mayhemSLR Damn RIP Snootie Wild. I used to drop Made Me and Yayo all the time Damn RIP Snootie Wild. I used to drop Made Me and Yayo all the time 😞

Rob Markman 💭 @RobMarkman RIP Snootie Wild. Interviewed him a few times in my MTV days. Always was super cool RIP Snootie Wild. Interviewed him a few times in my MTV days. Always was super cool

Cass Doll. @MarieeCass 🏽 No Kissing, Yayo, & Made Me stayed on repeat during my 2014 college days. Rip Snootie Wild No Kissing, Yayo, & Made Me stayed on repeat during my 2014 college days. Rip Snootie Wild 😢🙏🏽

He was the father of four children named Laterrion, Lanya, Lapriencia and Lakirra.

Everything known about Snootie Wild

Born on April 23, 1985 as LePreston Porter, he became popular after the release of his first single, Yayo. The song also topped the Billboard Hot R&B and Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Despite having no information about his educational background, he grew up listening to singers like Three 6 Mafia, Project Pat and Yo Gotti.

Snootie Wild performs at "The 8 For 8 Tour" at Center Stage (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

His first single, Yayo, was first remixed by Yo Gotti, who added another verse and included it in his mixtape Nov 19: The Mixtape on September 2, 2013. The song was then remixed by rapper T.I.

Yo Gotti signed Snootie to his Collective Music Group imprint in 2013 and the latter secured a recording contract with Epic Records the same year. He then performed several times with Gotti and toured with him.

The Memphis, Tennessee native released a music video of Yayo in 2014 and performed at the 2014 SXSW Interactive. His next mixtape, Ain't No Stoppin' was released in May 2015 and included a single, Rich or Not.

Wild was then featured on rapper Master P's song Believe in August 2016 and the track appeared on P's mixtape, The G Mixtape.

Although he was the father of four children, detailed information about his personal life currently remains unknown.

