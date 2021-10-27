Who is Sophia Roe on 'Selena + Chef' Season 3? Emmy-nominated chef is a fungi enthusiast

HBO's Selena + Chef is back with Season 3 and so are the talented chefs, one of which is Sophia Roe. After two hit seasons, Max Original's cooking show returns on Thursday, October 28, on HBO Max.

This season, singer Selena Gomez will expand her culinary knowledge even further. As many as 10 chefs will join in with their interesting recipes.

Season 3 showcases fun group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more.

Who is Sophia Roe on 'Selena + Chef' Season 3?

Sophia Roe is a New York-based chef and fungi enthusiast. She focuses on accessibility of nutritious food for all. She has resonated with the idea from a very young age.

Roe's work includes celebrating the art of cooking while creating resources to advance food justice, build sustainable and equitable systems and fight industry whitewashing.

Sophia Roe entered the digital world to share her experiences and convictions, alongside her exclusive recipes with a unique take on food.

Counter Space is a show she produces and hosts on VICE TV, for which she was a Daytime Emmy nominee, becoming the first black woman in the culinary category.

The year-old show combines Sophia's 12 years of culinary expertise. Counter Space is an informative show that speaks about food, habits, politics and food systems that affect us all.

Roe is actively involved with multiple philanthropic organizations, including Women’s Prison Association, Edible Schoolyard NYC and The Fungi Foundation.

Sophia Roe is a very popular face given that she's appeared in Cherry Bombe magazine, Vogue, Bon Appétit, Architectural Digest, Domino, Harper’s Bazaar, Human Shift, Gossamer, Well + Good, Coveteur, Marie Claire France and more.

Roe has also collaborated with major brands such as Nike, Target, Uber Eats, Marimekko, Crate & Barrel, Samsung, AVEDA, Thrive Market and Ralph Lauren, among others.

Currently, Sophia Roe is busy writing her first book and working on a new podcast.

About 'Selena + Chef' Season 3

Beauty mogul, Selena Gomez blesses her fans with yet another enjoyable season of Selena + Chef.

Celebrated chefs from around the globe will teach the pop icon recipes such as seafood fit for a soirée, South Indian brunches and liquid nitrogen ice cream.

The critically acclaimed cooking show raises money for non-profit organizations every season. Each guest chef brings a charitable cause, along with their recipes.

The series has raised $360,000 for 23 non-profit organizations so far.

Selena + Chef's Season 3 features a variety of chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe.

Selena + Chef Season 3 streams from October 28 on HBO Max.

Edited by Sabine Algur