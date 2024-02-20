Who was SOPHIE? Charli XCX reveals upcoming album has a song about losing the Scottish music producer

Charli XCX is all set to honor her late friend, collaborator, and DJ, Sophie Xeon, popularly known as SOPHIE, in her brand new upcoming album. Charli revealed in an interview with The Face published on February 19, that her new untitled album would feature a song that explores her grief over the tragic death of Sophie.

Sophie Xeon was a Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and writer, who was often held in very high regard for her innovative work. She collaborated with many famous faces including Cashmere Cat, Vince Staples, Madonna, and Charli XCX. Sophie produced the entirety of XCX's 2016 EP, Vroom Vroom. She passed away in 2021 after falling three stories from her apartment balcony in Athens, Greece.

"I’m sad for myself that I didn’t experience all this person had to offer": Charli XCX on the loss of Sophie

Charli XCX opened up about the loss of her friend and collaborator Sophie, in an interview with The Face, titled "Charli XCX knows you’re obsessed with her", published on Monday, February 19, 2024. The article explained that one of the songs from her upcoming album was about the late Scottish musician.

The song is said to be a "knotty exploration" of the grief felt by Charli after losing Sophie. The article explained that this was not a eulogy but rather a song about the shame felt by Charli when exploring their relationship. Charli explained that there was "a lot of distance" between her and Sophie because she had been in awe of her and wanted to impress her.

Charli told the publication:

"She believed in me in ways that I didn’t believe in myself. But I felt like I would never be interesting enough to operate in her world outside of the studio, which was the safe space where we could connect and bond over music."

She further lamented:

"I didn’t feel like I was magical enough for this unbelievably magic person. And that makes me ashamed now I don’t have the opportunity to experience that anymore, because she’s gone. I feel ashamed for being a coward. It’s hard to write about. I’m sad for myself that I didn’t experience all this person had to offer."

Sophie Xeon passed away aged only 34

Glasgow native, Sophie Xeon entered the music industry with a bang after releasing her first single, Nothing More to Say in 2013. However, it was another single that was released the same year named Bipp that catapulted her as an artist to look out for.

Sophie followed this up with the release of her compilation album, Product in 2015 which peaked at 23 on the US Dance charts, before releasing her first and only studio album and magnum opus, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides in 2018. This peaked at 7 on the UK dance charts and 15 on the US dance charts.

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides was even nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. Apart from her impressive solo career, Sophie also had a spectacular list of collaborations with various artists ranging from Charli XCX and Madonna to Superfruit and MØ.

Sophie co-wrote and co-produced Madonna's 2014 hit B***h, I'm Madonna and also co-produced the entirety of Charli XCX's 2016 EP, Vroom Vroom, and a few of her other singles such as Lipgloss, Roll with Me, and No Angel.

Tragically, the Scottish musician's career came to an end in 2021 due to a terrible accident. On January 30, 2021, Sophie slipped and fell from the balcony of her apartment building in Athens, Greece. Sophie's representative, Ludovica Ludinatrice had said in a statement to USA Today, at the time:

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us."

Sophie was only 34 years old. Out.com described Sophie as one of the most innovative producers of "the last decade". The Guardian had reported at the time, that she was a person whose "high-intensity electronic productions" had pushed the boundaries of 21st-century pop music.

Charli XCX dedicated her 2022 album, Crash to Sophie Xeon.