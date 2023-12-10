Who is Stan Rogow from Lizzy McGuire ? All you need to know as producer dies aged 75

Lizzy McGuire producer Stan Rogow passed away at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 7. He was 75. Rogow was a revered veteran writer, producer, and music manager. He worked on notable series such as Playing for Time and Shannon's Deal.

Rogow is best known for producing the Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire series from 2001 to 2004 and for producing the Lizzy McGuire movie in 2003.

He earned three Emmy nominations during his long career, one for Fame, an NBC series in 1982, and two for Lizzy McGuire in 2003 and 2004.

Exploring Stan Rogow's career

Stan Rogow was born in 1948 in Brooklyn. He attended Boston University's School of Law. After graduating, he worked as a lawyer in Boston's rough-and-tumble Roxbury District.

In 1980, Rogow started working in Hollywood as a producer with Gerald Isenberg's Jozak Co., which later went on to develop the Fame TV series, which was about students at a New York performing arts high school.

After being partners with Isenberg throughout the 1980s, Stan Rogow started Rogow Productions in 1989, where he produced movies and series on his own.

In 1986, Stan produced The Clan of Cave Bear starring Daryl Hannah. They would go on to create the 1990 NBC drama Shannon's Deal.

Stan Rogow created the 1992 CBS comedy-drama Middle Ages, starring Peter Riegert. His other series included Afterworld, State of Grace and Woke Up Dead.

From 2001-2004, Stan gained recognition for producing the Lizzie McGuire series and movie, which earned around $56 million at the worldwide box office. In an interview for Luke Ford's 2004 book, The Producers, Stan Rogow revealed:

"Originally, the show featured a voiceover where Lizzie would talk her inner thoughts. The network asked for a higher concept. I said we could visualize the voiceover with pop-up videos where the world comes up, or we could do an animated character. They said, 'Let's do the animated character.'"

He was an executive producer on the Discovery Kids sitcom Darcy's Wild Life (2004-06), and co-created the adventure series Flight 29 Down (2005-07).

In Ford's book, Rogow revealed that, at the age of five, he received an offer from Paramount Pictures. He revealed that the offer came because he could sing and dance. However, since he had to move to L.A., his parents declined the role. He revealed that, at the time, the president of Paramount told him:

"Son, if show business is in your blood, don't worry about it. It will always be there."

After the news of his death went public, Hilary Duff, who played Lizzy McGuire, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute. She recalled working with Stan and thanked him for his support.

Rogow is survived by his sister, Marian Levine; son, Jackson Rogow, who also starred on the 2009-11 live-action Cartoon Network series, Dude, What Would Happen, and his grandson, Vega Rogow. A service for the late producer will be held at 10 a.m. PT on December 11 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park and Mortuaries in Los Angeles.