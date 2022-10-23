Who started Black Mafia Family (BMF) and why? History revisited ahead of 50 Cent's Starz documentary

Starz' upcoming BMF documentary focuses on the notorious Black Mafia Family that was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering in the US. The group was formed by the two Flenory brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The group went on to establish a huge cocaine empire across the country by 2000.

The new documentary will delve deep into the group's early days as the brothers begin dealing drugs to make ends meet whilst also focusing on their foray into hip-hop later on.

Black Mafia Family's early days began in Detroit

Demetrius was born on June 21, 1968, whilst his brother, Terry, was born a year and a half later, on January 10, 1970. Demetrius and Terry spent their childhood in Detroit. The two brothers reportedly got involved in criminal activities early on in their lives as they were allegedly involved in selling cocaine when they were in high school back in the 80s.

After the brothers founded the Black Mafia Family in the 80s in Southwest Detroit, their business grew tremendously over the years, and they soon established a notorious drug empire across the US.

Their major drug source was from Los Angeles, and they allegedly had direct connections with various Mexican drug cartels. The group was run by Demetrius— who was in charge of distribution—from Atlanta, and Terry—who reportedly dealt with shipments coming in from Mexico—from Los Angeles.

In the early 2000s, Demetrius ventured into the music business in an alleged attempt to launder the money the BMF earned from illegal activities. Demetrius formed a prominent hip-hop record label called BMF Entertainment. The two brothers had garnered massive fame and popularity among hip-hop lovers, thanks to their flamboyant personalities.

As per Black Excellence, members of the group smuggled drugs using many vehicles, most of which were limousines. These vehicles had separate compartments that were not easily visible. While entering the US with shipments from Mexico, these compartments contained drugs. During the return trip to Mexico, the compartments carried cash.

Various members of the group were ultimately convicted after the DEA indicted them for numerous crimes. Demetrius and Terry were eventually arrested, and in the ensuing trial, the brothers pleaded guilty and received a 30-year prison sentence in 2008.

Over the years, quite a few series and documentaries have been made based on the lives of the Flenory brothers and the Black Mafia Family. These include BMF: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Drug Empire and Black Mafia Family.

A quick look at The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast

The trailer for the docuseries opens on a chilling note as a voiceover says, ''The BMF story is one of rags to riches to wretchedness.'' The gripping trailer offers a glimpse of the two brothers' bizarre and controversial lifestyles as they controlled a huge cocaine empire across the US.

The official synopsis of the docuseries, as per Starz, reads:

''BMF: Blowing Money Fast" is a docuseries about the Black Mafia Family, who built one of the largest American cocaine empires.''

Hip-hop icon 50 Cent serves as the series' executive producer while Shan Nicholson—who also serves as the showrunner—and Christopher Frierson will be directing the show.

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money will air on Starz on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10 PM ET/PT.

