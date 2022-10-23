The new Starz documentary, titled The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, is expected to air on the channel on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10 PM ET/PT. The documentary chronicles the rise of the notorious Black Mafia Family in Detroit.

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast is executive-produced by 50 Cent and directed by Chris Frierson. In the upcoming documentary, viewers can look forward to seeing the group's early days and how they evolved into notorious criminals whilst also commanding a strong presence in the hip hop scene.

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast on Starz - Plot, trailer, and more details

On October 12, 2022, Starz dropped the official trailer for The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast on their YouTube channel, offering a peek into the lives of the group's men who went on to become massive hip hop stars.

The documentary briefly depicts how the group managed to build a drug empire whilst also dominating the hip hop scene. Overall, while the trailer clearly establishes an intriguing and mysterious tone and sheds light on the aspects of BMF that it will explore, not many crucial details are revealed.

Take a look at the synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''BMF: Blowing Money Fast'' tracks the rise and fall of the most notorious drug syndicate in American history, Black Mafia Family, as chronicled through firsthand accounts of BMF members, insiders, associates and celebrity figures close to the Flenory family.''

The synopsis further states,

''The series focuses on Meech's time in Atlanta in the early 2000s, where he set up East Coast BMF headquarters in Atlanta and launched an entertainment company to promote rap artists. He and his crew spent gobs of money at dance clubs and lounges, on strippers and champagne, while rubbing shoulders with P. Diddy and Lil Jon.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping documentary that explores the many dark and controversial facets of BMF as well as their rise to fame in the hip hop scene. The documentary also comprises interviews from various prominent personalities who knew the BMF members.

A quick look at BMF history

The Black Mafia Family was a notorious criminal group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering in the US. The group was formed in Southwest Detroit back in 1985 by brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.

Over the years, the group established a massive cocaine empire across the country. They later made their foray into the music business, establishing their careers in the hip hop scene as they formed a record label called BMF Entertainment. This was allegedly done in an attempt to launder money from their criminal activities.

The brothers went on to work with numerous iconic artists from the likes of Jay-Z and Fabolous. The duo were ultimately arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2008.

You can watch The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast on Starz on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

