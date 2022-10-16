Step Up Season 3 on Starz: What time will the Ne-Yo-led show air?

The much-anticipated third season of Step Up is all set to premiere on Starz on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 10 PM ET/PT, as per Deadline. The series depicts the lives of various students and teaching staff at a reputed performing arts school.

The first two seasons premiered on YouTube and the show is now set to return with a third installment after three years. It stars a number of prominent actors, including Ne-Yo and Christina Milian, among many others, in pivotal roles.

Step Up season 3: Trailer, plot, and more details

On September 20, 2022, Starz dropped the official trailer for the upcoming season, which offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the upcoming installment. The entertaining trailer opens with a voiceover that says,

''High Water isn't a school. Schools have to stamp out a product that conforms to the world. At High Water, you're seen as a creator; someone who'll change the world.''

The trailer maintains the relentless and dramatic tone of the first two seasons that fans of the series are familiar with. The official synopsis of the show, according to Starz, reads:

''Welcome to High Water – an incubator for new artistic talent where founder Sage Odom and his partner Collette Jones struggle to maintain their empire.''

The previous season focused on Ne-Yo's Sage Odom and his comeback tour as various students and faculty at High Water prep for the much-anticipated opening night whilst dealing with a number of personal struggles and challenges. With a number of crucial events set to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the story of Sage and other students at the school pans out in the upcoming installment.

The show is based on the massively popular Step-Up film franchise which started in 2006 with Channing Tatum's Step-Up. The film went on to become a commercial success, giving rise to a number of sequels over the years like Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, and Step Up: All In.

A quick look at Step Up cast

The series stars popular singer Ne-Yo as Sage Odom in one of the major roles. Ne-Yo has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the series so far, and viewers can look forward to another impressive performance in the show's upcoming installment. Apart from Step-Up, Ne-Yo has starred in numerous other TV shows and films over the years, like Battle: Los Angeles, Stomp the Yard, and The Mindy Project, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Ne-Yo in numerous significant supporting roles in the series are Faizon Love, Terayle Hill, and Eric Graise, among many others. Christina Milian is joining the cast as Collette Jones, the role which was originally played by the late Naya Rivera.

Tricia Helfer, Rebbi Rose and Enrique Murciano will also be seen on the show in the new season.

The first two seasons of the show have received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the series' entertaining plot whilst also pointing out the way in which it blends a number of elements in the storyline, including dance, coming-of-age story, and soap opera. The main cast also received high praise from critics for their performances.

You can watch the third season of Step Up on Starz on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Poll : 0 votes