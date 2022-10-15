What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9 air on Starz? Details explored

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the popular Starz show which chronicles the transformation of Kanan from a young and promising individual to a ruthless drug kingpin and criminal, is now streaming its second season. Fans are currently gearing up for the ninth episode of this installment.

The episode will air on Starz at 11 pm CT and 9 pm PT. Tune in to Starz this Sunday to watch the new episode.

Famous begs Lou for help as he searches for a place to stay in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9

The upcoming episode of the show will continue from where episode 8 left viewers. In the new episode, fans can expect to see the characters come up with new ventures to sustain the family business, which is currently in a precarious position. Famous will also be seen taking a chance at being homeless and will beg Lou for assistance as he searches for a place to stay.

Meanwhile, Raquel will come across a lucrative business partnership opportunity and will be tasked with eliminating a potential danger. Things could also spiral out of control for Burke, whose life may be at risk, given that she is a cop.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"With his living situation threatened, Famous reaches out to Lou as a last-ditch effort. Raq receives a new business proposal and must eliminate a threat. Burke closes in on what really happened in Baisley Park."

Episode 8 of the popular show saw Marvin reconnect with Jukebox after a harrowing attempt by Kenya to get her church group to try and beat her up. In other news, Marvin ended up being shot at while he was with Renee when Sal learned the truth behind his son Marco’s death.

A glimpse at the cast list

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 stars the following actors:

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn 'Famous' Figueroa

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Hailey Kilgore as LaVerne 'Jukebox' Ganner

Jo-Vaughn Scott (Joey Bada$$) as Unique

Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket

Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard

What is Power Book III: Raising Kanan all about?

Set in 1990, in the town of Queens, Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the story of a fifteen-year-old Kanan who is eager to be a part of his family-run drug trafficking business in South Jamaica. With the business expanding all over New York, what role will Kanan have to play in it?

The series premiered its first season in July 2021 and the second season was dropped on August 14, 2022. After a brief hiatus, the season resumed again on October 2, 2022, leaving fans over the moon.

At the moment, fans are gearing up for the penultimate episode, which has been titled Anti-Trust. The finale episode, If Y'Dont Know, Now Y'Know, will air next week on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Catch the new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan this weekend.

