Who is Stephanie Lebo? All about Jon Gosselin's new girlfriend as he goes public with relationship

Jon Gosselin, the former television personality recently announced that he is in a loving relationship with Stephanie Lebo. The two secretly dated for two years before making their relationship public on August 1, 2023. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed in an interview with The Sun that he met Stephanie at a mutual friend Dean's backyard barbeque party.

"It was a hillbilly thing we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen and I broke up," he said.

The famous reality TV star dated Colleen Conrad, a registered nurse, for seven years before they broke up in August 2021 and decided to stay friends.

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend Stephanie Lebo is a former beautician

Stephanie Lebo is a former beautician, who switched her career after a few years and became a research analyst. She is a 35-year-old woman, who was born in Pennsylvania, America. Stephanie has one daughter, Giuliana and they currently live in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, with Jon Gosselin. Not much is known about her as she does not have a social media account and stays away from the spotlight.

After Stephanie met Jon at a mutual friend Dean's house, the duo exchanged numbers and "never stopped talking." The couple went on their first date a few days later, and Stephanie recalled that she wanted to kiss Jon after. However, he told her to wait because he wanted to get Dean's blessings. Dean is his close friend and is like a brother to Lebo. As per The Sun, when he asked for Dean's permission, he said:

"No I don’t mind, but if you hurt her I’ll kill you, I’ll snap you in half."

Lebo, told the publication that the couple has "so much in common," as she shed light on their relationship.

"We have both been with people who are not the best for us, but we wouldn’t appreciate what we have together if it wasn’t for those experiences," she said.

Jon Gosselin and Kate's relationship

Jon Gosselin, 46 was married to his ex-wife Kate Gosselin (or Katie Irene) from 1999 to 2009. In June 2009, Kate filed for divorce from her husband, with whom she shared eight children, twins Maddie and Cara, both 22, and Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel, who all turned 19 on May 11.

Their lives were documented on a TLC show called Jon & Kate Plus 8 for 11 seasons from 2007 to 2017. Collin and Hannah also disclosed the alleged actions of their mother and called her "abusive" in a Vice documentary.

"I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through. And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me," Collin said.

Stephanie reveals she was "never Team Jon or Team Kate"

Stephanie revealed she was on neither side of the feud, according to The Sun. He mentioned that she has not watched the family's reality TV show "as faithfully as some others," and said:

"I haven’t watched the show as faithfully as some others have, but I knew who he was and I had seen him DJing before."

She continued:

"So I knew about his past and everything although I was never Team Jon or Team Kate because I just didn’t know enough or watch the show that much,” she expressed to the outlet.

Jon Gosselin expressed that he is "madly in love" with Stephanie and "wants to spend the rest of his life with her."