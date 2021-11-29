What is Jon Gosselin's net worth? TV star hospitalized and in "excruciating pain" due to spider bite

44-year-old Jon Gosselin, an American television personality, was hospitalized with a swollen leg and an "excruciating" pain due to a venomous brown recluse spider bite. These species of spiders can destroy cell membranes, leading to a breakdown of skin and blood vessels, and are commonly found in central and southern parts of the US.

According to various reports, Gosselin's net worth is estimated to be around $100 thousand. While some reports have quoted his net worth to be $50 thousand.

Jon Gosselin shared about his condition on Instagram after the spider bite (Image via jongosselin/Instagram)

Jon Gosselin is known for his role in the reality show "Jon & Kate Plus 8," appearing in 104 episodes and reportedly making around $22,500. He is also the co-author of the New York Times Best Seller "Multiple Blessings: Surviving to Thriving with Twins and Sextuplets," launched in 2008.

Jon Gosselin gets bitten by recluse spider

Jon Gosselin's leg swelled up twice the usual size when he had to rush to get medical help after he was bitten by a recluse spider as he was sleeping in Reading, Pennsylvania.

As per Jon's exclusive interview with Sun Online, he was DJ-ing for the weekend in Philadelphia when he finally felt free, he added:

"It was my first real single weekend. I was totally ready to open up and meet new people and start fresh, but I woke after a night of music and fun and went to stand up only to fall back down on the bed. I was in excruciating pain. My first thought was 'What now?' I have had a rough year, my breakup was hard, then I got Covid which was bad."

Jon further described what happened when he woke up:

"It was really weird because when I looked at my leg I realized it was twice the size and there's a red-looking blister with a large red circle around it, it kind of looked like a cigarette burn, but really raised."

Jon had called an exterminator to make sure the spider was gone after his daughter, Hannah, got scared. He added:

"I just wish I knew where the spider was so I could take my revenge."

Jon Gosselin recalled as he told 'The Sun' about his traumatic experience in the hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19:

"I went through days of severe pain and now the antibiotic is so strong it's made me ill. I'm losing pounds again."

Luckily Jon confirmed that he is finally healing, the swelling has reduced, and the pain is just where the bite was.

A look into Jon Gosselin's past relationships

Jon Gosselin married Kate Kreider, a certified nurse, on June 12, 1999, but got divorced in 2009. The couple had twins Cara and Madelyn on October 8, 2000, and sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah on May 10, 2004. The kids have had no connection to Jon Gosselin since the divorce.

He started moving on by dating single mother Liz Jannetta in 2012, but after appearing on VH1's "Couple Therapy," they split up in September 2014.

Gosselin was married to nurse Colleen Conrad in October 2014. The relationship did not last long, however, and Jon has been in full custody of their daughter Hannah since April 2018, and in sole custody of son Collin since December 2018.

Edited by R. Elahi