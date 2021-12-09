Who was Steve Bronski ? Tributes pour in as co-founder of Bronski Beat dies aged 61

Founding member of the pop group Bronski Beat, Steve Bronski is no more. He recently passed away and the news was confirmed by a source close to the band.

Bronski was 61 years old at the time of death and details relating to his cause of death are yet to be revealed. Bronski’s bandmate Jimmy Somerville called him a very talented and melodic man. He added that working with him on songs and a song that changed their lives and touched others was the best moment for them.

Life and career of Steve Bronski and the journey of Bronski Beat

Steve Bronski was mostly known as the founder of the pop band Bronski Beat. He was a keyboardist and percussionist in the band.

Steve formed the band back in 1983 with Jimmy Somerville and Larry Steinbachek. All three members were gay and considering the treatment towards the gay performers at the time, they embraced political themes in their music.

Steve Bronski grew up in Castlemilk, Glasgow, and left his home several times to work as a stagehand, laborer, and stock controller in Harrods alongside playing bass in a country and western band. He then shifted to London in 1983 and revealed to Melody Maker in 1984 that his parents won’t acknowledge his sexuality.

Bronski Beat performed six songs during their first gig in 1983 and although Paul Morley approached them to sign, they rejected the offer. The band’s debut single, Smalltown Boy, was released in 1984 and remained in third position in the UK singles chart.

Larry Steinbachek, Steve Bronski and Jimmy Somerville pose together (Image by Peter Noble via Getty Images)

The band’s debut album was The Age of Consent, released in 1984 and remained in fourth position in the UK. Jimmy left the band in 1985 because of tensions in the group and managed to have a successful career. Bronski Beat then released two albums in 1986 and 1987 and took a break until 1995.

Steve Bronski kept on producing and recording and collaborated with several artists. He also spent most of his time residing in Thailand during the 2000s. Bronski Beat band member Larry Steinbachek passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Fans pay tribute to Steve Bronski on Twitter

Steve Bronski’s name was known to everyone since he was the founder of the Bronski Beat. The public paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke.

Jimmy Somerville said: "Sad to hear Steve Bronski has died. He was a talented and a very melodic man. Working with him on songs and the one song that changed our lives and touched so many other lives, was a fun and exciting time. Thanks for the melody Steve."

One fan wrote: "RIP Steve Bronski. I enjoyed the music but more importantly I have learned from gay friends how much Small Town Boy (and the album Age Of Consent) meant to young gay men living in hostile times+how they felt connected at a time of very limited positive gay visibility in the media"

DCT @deeceeteeee

Another commented: "Smalltown Boy is, quite properly, a gay anthem, saying so much about and to that community at that time. But it also speaks to any young person leaving home to find something they can't have there, maybe their independence and true adulthood."

Gilles @GillesOffTheWeb

One fan wrote: "Smalltown Boy is a God-tier banger. RIP Steve Bronski"

PJI64 @paul1964Jam

Another wrote: "Sad to hear of the death of Steve Bronski, co founder of Bronski Beat at the age of 61"

DECO @decobanduk DECO @decobanduk If Wonderwall was released in the 80s 🎶 Full version anyone? If Wonderwall was released in the 80s 🎶 Full version anyone? https://t.co/jzkLLR3CDZ So sad to hear about Steve Bronski today 💔 Bronksi Beat have inspired so many, including us. This ones for you Steve! twitter.com/decobanduk/sta… So sad to hear about Steve Bronski today 💔 Bronksi Beat have inspired so many, including us. This ones for you Steve! twitter.com/decobanduk/sta…

One tribute read: "Steve Bronski. Bronski Beat. Creative, kind, generous, a proper mischievous rascal, wouldn't hurt a fly. Flirting with the angels. Pax vobiscum Steve. RIP Brother from another Mother."

Jim Sheridan @Jim_Sheridan

Here’s a version of Smalltown Boy, with vocals from the legend



Jim Sheridan wrote: "Sad to hear Steve Bronski has passed away. I was on a tour with Steve and Bronski Beat back in the 80's, he was a funny and talented man."

Details related to Steve Bronski’s personal life are currently not available and since he did not have a Wikipedia page, information about his family and educational background are yet to be revealed.

