Who was Tanice Elizabeth? All about the influencer in wake of her sudden death

Irish influencer Tanice Elizabeth passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 18, 2023. The mother of two was an Irish-Jamaican fashion and beauty creator based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She was a former lawyer believed to be in her 30s. The content creator had previously mentioned she suffered from non-epileptic seizures, as per The Mirror.

However, the cause of her death has not been disclosed by her family. Tanice leaves behind her two sons and husband Jon-Paul.

She is remembered as an "angel on earth" by loved ones. Many tributes poured in as other influencers and family fondly remember her for being a "kind" and "beautiful human".

Celebrity tributes pour in for Irish Influencer Tanice Elizabeth

Tanice Elizabeth Samuels was a mother of two and a fashion and beauty content creator. She posted aesthetic pictures of herself wearing chic outfits as she attended high-fashion events around the world.

The content creator decided to pursue this field after years of encouragement from her husband, family, and friends.

The former lawyer created an Instagram account that allowed her to share her style choices and life with followers, as per The Sun.

Tributes pour in for Tanice. (Images via Instagram/@taniceelizabeth)

Tanice Elizabeth expressed her happiness at being a "teen mum" who traded in her career as a lawyer to focus on influencing full-time in a 2019 interview. Speaking to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beauty and skincare brand Rose Inc., she said:

"I had just turned 30 and was spending so many hours in the office, so I started to question if this office life was what I wanted to do forever. I completely broke down and was like, 'I need something for me because all I'm doing is working, coming home, putting my kids to sleep, and then going to bed and doing it all over again'".

The content creator added that she does not "have a definitive answer yet" but she hoped "that in five years time," she would "be self-employed doing something that I can put my heart and soul into and actually care about," as per Belfast Telegraph.

Many netizens and loved ones shared tributes for Tanice Elizabeth, including model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and singer Vanessa White, as per The Mirror. Former Victoria's Secret model and wife of Jason Statham wrote in the comment section of the post,

"Tanice you will be missed greatly by so many. I always enjoyed our time together. Such a vibrant and beautiful woman. My thoughts are with your family who you always spoke of so dearly."

Her sudden death shocked many celebrities and known personalities in the industry. Elizabeth's stylist and friend, Melissa, also sent her condolences to the family saying:

"This is so heartbreaking!! May God allow her soul to rest in perfect peace. Praying for the family."

After switching her career, she gained more than 17k followers on social media. Tanice Elizabeth was a part of many fashion projects from various influential fashion brands including Dior, Miu Miu, Hailey Bieber's Rhode, and more, as per The Mirror.