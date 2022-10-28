Who is Tao Zrafi? Drink Masters season 1 finalist is a world traveler

Drink Masters season 1 recently premiered on Netflix and features some of the best mixologists who battle it out against each other in various challenges. Of the 12 contestants, only three made it to the grand finale. One among them is Tao Zrafi.

The synopsis for Drink Masters reads,

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

Tao hails from Montreal, Canada, and is experienced in the field of mixology. The judges were impressed with how he put a personal spin on the drinks he presented. During the finale, Tao shared that cocktails and traveling were the two things he lived for.

Tao Zrafi from Drink Masters is originally from Tunisia and moved to Canada at the age of 20

At a young age, when it came to deciding the path for his future, Tao first wanted to become an interior designer and moved to Canada from Tunisia at 20. To earn a living, Tao started working as a bartender.

According to The Cinemaholic, sources claimed that Tao never touched alcohol until 23. Soon after, he found his love for mixology and figured out that it was what he wanted to do for a living. He then decided to switch his streams and pursue his true passion.

Appearing on Drink Masters, Tao shared that he expected perfection in whatever he created. Although Tao didn't make it to the bottom of any episode, he still didn't manage to wow the judges all the time. However, his consistent line of good drinks got him to the grand finale alongside two other mixologists.

The finalists had to prepare a three-course menu of standout personal cocktails that would blow the judges' minds. Tao added his personal touches and took risks while making his drinks. One of the cocktails he served the judges was called a Night in Tunisia. Sadly, it wasn't enough to bag him the title. He emerged as the third-runner up on the Netflix series.

Tao has bartended across various places in Canada. According to The Cinemaholic, the Drink Masters contestant has participated in other bartending competitions to improve his skills.

When COVID-19 hit, Tao took up a job as a consultant in bartending, and once lockdowns and restrictions calmed down, he set up pop-up stalls. According to his Instagram bio, Tao is a fashion icon and world traveler. In his highlights, fans can take a look at the countries and cities he's visited. The list includes India, Tunisia, New York, Columbia, Australia, Bali, and Instanbul.

He has over 2,200 followers on Instagram and often posts about his new mixes and travel diaries.

Drink Masters season 1 is available to stream only on Netflix, viewers can watch all episodes on the streaming giant. It is refreshing watch, amongst other reality shows which stick to typical tropes and formats. Additionally, viewers get to learn exciting recipes of cocktails.

