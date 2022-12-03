Who is Tashi Thukhotsong from Back in the Groove? California native is an aspiring model

California native Tashi Thukhotsong is one of the 24 young men who will try to woo one of the three single ladies on Hulu’s new dating show, Back in the Groove. The show will air on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on the network.

The show features men from various backgrounds who will try to form a romantic relationship with three single ladies in their 40s. The ladies will eliminate the guys who fail to impress them to narrow down their choices.

The men and the women will try to connect with each other in The Groove Hotel, Dominican Republic. Actor Taye Diggs will host the show and guide the men and women.

Back in the Groove’s Tashi Thukhotsong has a degree in Molecular Cell and Developmental Biology

California native Tashi Thukhotsong is an aspiring model. He is a Tibetan immigrant (refugee) who is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and Tibetan languages.

Back in the Groove’s male contestant Tashi graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, with a degree in Molecular Cell and Developmental Biology, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Tashi started his career in 2005 as a business owner at Essence of Tibet's Extension. As the owner, he coordinated with vendors for sales transactions.

During that time, he also joined Adelante with STEM Contra Costa College in 2012 as a lead tutor. There, he worked as a “mentor for disadvantaged students at Center for Science Excellence.”

He even interned at Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute as well as at Genentech.

The fitness enthusiast then worked as a fitness coach/personal trainer at Downtown YMCA for more than a year. His Instagram profile is filled with his modeling and acting shots as well as videos about fitness.

He will now appear on Back in the Groove in the hope of finding the woman of his dreams. And as per his Insta clip, he does fall for Steph, a 41-year-old single from Miami, as she is “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

But whether Steph also has mutual feelings for Tashi will be revealed on Back in the Groove.

Back in the Groove is inspired by 90’s film How Stella Got Her Groove Back

The title and premise of the show is based on a play on Taye’s classic 1998 romantic comedy movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back. It was Taye’s debut movie where he starred opposite Angela Bassett.

He played the character of Winston Shakespeare, who does his best to impress an older woman named Stella Payne, played by Angela.

Now, on Back in the Groove, Taye is once again giving ladies over 40 and young men the chance to fall in love with each other on the show.

On the show, Taye will be the women’s love guru as they work “to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love.”

Steph, 41, from Miami, Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta, and Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles, will be staying at The Groove Hotel to reignite the spark with one of the young men. Taye says in the trailer:

“There are 24 hot young men. All of them are excited to date older women. Age is just a number.”

Taye will also be seen reprising his role as Harper for the Peacock series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, streaming December 22, 2022.

Tune in to Hulu to watch the premiere of the first two episodes of Back in the Groove on Monday. Two new episodes will be available each day through Thursday.

