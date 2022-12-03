Who are the 3 single women of Hulu's Back in the Groove?

A new eight-episode reality dating show, Back in the Groove, featuring three single women in their 40s, is all set to debut on Hulu. On the show, the three women will look for their partners among younger men.

The show will debut its first two episodes on Hulu on Monday, December 5, 2022, and will be hosted by Taye Diggs. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE.”

Three single women in their 40s will be featured on Back in the Groove

Be it a fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, the participants will take charge and break through the double standards older women face daily. They will try to find love at the Groove Hotel in the new show. The women will date "24 hot young men" in their 20s on Back in the Groove.

1) Sparkle Hyche

Sparkle Hyche is a 43-year-old "Beauty Entrepreneur" from Atlanta, Georgia. She is also a "former salon owner," as per her Instagram. She "started out doing hair and makeup for music videos" and has even been featured in them.

She has never dated young men before, but on Back in the Groove, she is ready to get out of her comfort zone. She needs a "vibrant" and "a stallion" on the show. She says in the confessional interview:

“I am in my prime and I don’t want to waste these good years. These good juicy years.”

She was named a Woman to Watch by Glambitious in October 2022. Sparkle was previously married, but the former couple parted ways and was later divorced. She became a mom to a son at 24.

2) Steph Michaels

Steph is a 41-year-old singer from Miami, Florida. On the show, she is "ready to date younger guys." Steph is even "ready to rock the cradle" on the new show.

She is also a breast cancer survivor. She has suffered from breast implant-related illness for the past 15 years. She is also a vegan who believes in a holistic approach to medicine.

3) Brooke Mora

Brooke is a 42-year-old personal trainer from Los Angeles. She loves "younger men" and is ready to find her match on the new show.

On the show, she is looking for a life partner and someone with whom she can start a "family." She wants to bring up a "child" and hopes to find a loving partner on her new journey.

Back in the Groove is executive produced by showrunner Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, John Luscombe, Shannon Stoeke, and Taye Diggs. The show is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights Ltd. This marks the first unscripted Hulu original under Walt Disney Television Alternative.

Back in the Groove premieres on Monday on Hulu, and two new episodes will drop nightly until December 8.

