Who is The Invisible Pilot's, Gary Betzner? Arkansas crop duster survived 11 plane crashes

The Invisible Pilot is a brand new documentary series, revolving around a jaw-dropping true story about a pilot, Gary Betzner, who faked his own death in 1977. The documentary series is all set to premiere Monday, April 4, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

Adam McKay is the executive producer of the docuseries, while critically acclaimed filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark serve as the directors.

The release of the trailer for the documentary series by HBO has created anticipation and thrill among viewers. Other than the fact that it is based on a highly intriguing real-life story, the narration style of the documentary shown in the trailer makes it look quite interesting.

Know all about Gary Betzner on whom the HBO docuseries is based

What does the trailer for the docuseries reveal?

HBO Documentaries @HBODocs



From Executive Producer Adam McKay, #TheInvisiblePilot is a three-part HBO original documentary series that explores how a cropduster's double life landed him in one of the biggest political scandals of our time. Premieres April 4 on HBO Max.

The trailer for the HBO docuseries starts by talking about the successful career of Gary Betzner as a crop duster. It goes on to reveal that Betzner was an incredible pilot who had survived 11 plane crashes collectively.

The trailer for the docuseries further talks regarding how one day in 1977, Gary suddenly and quite shockingly jumped off a bridge and passed away. The documentary's trailer then shifts its focus to people figuring out why Gary Betzner wanted to take his own life, which was apparently quite happy.

What happened in 1977 Arkansas?

Ismael AbduSalaam @Ismael_BBM_NYK



HBO's #TheInvisiblePilot spotlights 80s cocaine smuggler Gary Betzner and the political scandal his crimes created. Directors Ari Mark and Phil Lott discuss Betzner's villain or hero status in this story. Ep1 airs 4/4 at 9pm ET.

The town of Hazen, Arkansas, was shattered to hear the news of Gary Betzner's unfortunate demise in 1977. The pastor broke the distressing news to Gary's oldest daughter Polly on her sixth birthday. Polly, just like the other two children, was shaken and utterly confused.

However, nobody was as distraugth as Sally, Gary's second wife, who became so heartbroken that she was detained in a psych ward at a local hospital for several days.

Although the authorities found shoes and clothes, they were unable to find the body of the demised Gary Betzner of around 30.

Why there was no body to be found?

The authorities did not find Gary's body because there was no body.

Betzner, in fact, had faked his own death to live a troublesome double life as a multimillionaire and an international drug smuggler for the infamous Pablo Escobar, while mounting a hidden CIA battle almost simultaneously as well.

One of the directors of the HBO docuseries said in an interview about Gary Betzner, who is still alive and currently in his 80s:

"We see him as this sort of ‘Forrest Gump’ character, he’s everywhere."

Don't forget to catch the highly arresting docuseries The Invisible Pilot, making its debut on Monday, April 4, 2022, exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

