Who is Tiffany Henyard? Educational background explored amid Dolton Mayor's 'black woman in power' controversy

Dolton, Illinois mayor, Tiffany Henyard is facing the ire online after a video of her tirade attacking fellow officials for questioning her spending went viral. The video shared by @EndWokeness with a clip taken from a live stream shows the mayor exclaiming:

"Y’all got false narratives out there, and y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves. Y’all Black. Y’all are Black! And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a Black woman that’s in power. Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves"

Tiffany Henyard hails from the village of Dolton, Illinois, and became its first African-American woman mayor in April 2021. She also became the first African American Supervisor of Thornton Township a year later.

She attended Thornridge High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration, from Robert Morris University, graduating with the highest honor, summa cum laude.

Henyard boasts several awards for her community service and as an activist.

Tiffany Henyard's controversial remarks garner harsh criticism online

On February 6, 9024, WGN Investigates reported Tiffany Henyard's peers and opponents on the local board "don’t trust that money is going to where it’s intended." The report cataloged the Mayor and her allies spending thousands of dollars on trips, meals, business class tickets, and five-star accommodations.

When questioned about the reason behind the trips and the opulent traveling, she got defensive, calling it an "attack" on her leadership. Needless to say, internet users were quick to slam Mayor Tiffany Henyard. Here are some comments seen under the X post by @EndWokeness:

More about the Mayor Tiffany Henyard's spending

According to a report by Fox News Digital, the Mayor has been living in luxury with a combined salary of $300,000 as compared to the median income in the town of $24,000.

Her spending faced further scrutiny as the village of Dolton faced several setbacks in recent weeks including water main breaks and a shooting that left four injured.

As per the WGN report, Credit Card records for the township show that the official spent $67,000 on trips to Portland, Austin, Atlanta, and New York City. The trips included a stay at Four Seasons hotel costing taxpayers more than $9,000.

Tiffany Henyard or her team has not released any further statements on the development.

