Who was Tim Considine? Tributes pour in as 'My Three Sons' star passes away at 81

On Thursday, March 3, Hardy Boys star Tim Considine passed away in his Mar Vista, Los Angeles home at the age of 81. His son, Christopher, shared the news of his demise with The Hollywood Reporter. However, the report did not mention the cause of Considine’s death.

The late actor is known for his roles in projects like The Mickey Mouse Club, Annette, and The Hardy Boys. Considine is survived by his only son, wife Willette Hunt, and elder brother John Considine.

Disney D23 @DisneyD23 We are sorry to report that Disney Legend Tim Considine has passed away: bit.ly/3sI0gIH We are sorry to report that Disney Legend Tim Considine has passed away: bit.ly/3sI0gIH https://t.co/hJ10d2LRnE

As per Deadline, Considine also has two grandchildren and a sister named Erin.

What is known about late My Three Sons actor Tim Considine?

Tim Considine had a family legacy in the entertainment industry and was an active part of it for over 62 years. His mother, Carmen Pantages, was the heiress of the Pantages Theater chains, while his father, John W. Considine Jr., was a known producer in Hollywood in the 1930s.

The actor debuted with 1953’s The Clown, where he essayed the role of Dink Delwyn. Considine was also renowned for his roles in several classic Disney projects like 1955’s The Adventures of Spin and Marty (TV series), where he portrayed the role of Spin Evans. Later, he appeared in multiple Spina and Marty projects.

In 1956, Tim Considine took on the role of Frank Hardy in The Hardy Boys show, appearing in 19 episodes. A year later, he appeared in ten episodes of the next show in the series.

The Los Angeles native also portrayed Spin Evans and Steven Abernathy between 1955 and 1958’s The Mickey Mouse Club. In 1958, he originally played Abernathy in 19 episodes of Annette.

Considine was recognized as a Disney Legend by The Walt Disney Company in 2006 for his contributions to multiple projects of the studio. The actor was also known for his interest in writing, photography, and cars.

As an author, he wrote multiple books, which includes The Photographic Dictionary of Soccer (1979), The Language of Sport: A Handy Dictionary of Sporting Terms (1982), and American Grand Prix Racing: A Century of Drivers & Cars (1997).

Condolences rush in for the late Tim Considine

Following his death, multiple fans of his classic Disney projects paid tribute to the late actor. At the same time, numerous tweets recognized Considine’s other iconic roles from his extensive career spanning over six decades.

Wilson @wc_thats_me Sad to hear about the passing yesterday of #Disney Legend Tim Considine. When . @disneyplus came out, 1st thing I watched was "Spin and Marty". He was an important part of my TV watching while growing up incl "The Hardy Boys", "The Shaggy Dog", and "Swamp Fox". No one cooler. RIP. Sad to hear about the passing yesterday of #Disney Legend Tim Considine. When .@disneyplus came out, 1st thing I watched was "Spin and Marty". He was an important part of my TV watching while growing up incl "The Hardy Boys", "The Shaggy Dog", and "Swamp Fox". No one cooler. RIP. https://t.co/65ki2utaJy

James L Neibaur @JimLNeibaur

I remember the original My Three Sons, and seeing the old Spin and Marty episodes on The Mickey Mouse Club. Sad to see the passing of Tim Considine. My childhood continues to get dimmer and dimmer. RIP, and condolences to his family.

via @thr SAD FAREWELLI remember the original My Three Sons, and seeing the old Spin and Marty episodes on The Mickey Mouse Club. Sad to see the passing of Tim Considine. My childhood continues to get dimmer and dimmer. RIP, and condolences to his family. hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tim… via @thr SAD FAREWELLI remember the original My Three Sons, and seeing the old Spin and Marty episodes on The Mickey Mouse Club. Sad to see the passing of Tim Considine. My childhood continues to get dimmer and dimmer. RIP, and condolences to his family.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tim… via @thr

Richard Jenkins @Richard25231452 Anne Proffit @AnneProffit So gutted over the loss of husband, father, grandfather, writer, photographer, author, actor and gracious friend Tim Considine. But glad his passage was quick and painless. Still, this news broke my heart So gutted over the loss of husband, father, grandfather, writer, photographer, author, actor and gracious friend Tim Considine. But glad his passage was quick and painless. Still, this news broke my heart 💔 So very sad to learn Tim Considine has died. Many of the obits lead with his acting career but he was a superb automotive historian; enthusiastic and detailed. He was a huge help in my early days of writing & we had lots of correspondence over the lesser-known US GP drivers. RIP twitter.com/AnneProffit/st… So very sad to learn Tim Considine has died. Many of the obits lead with his acting career but he was a superb automotive historian; enthusiastic and detailed. He was a huge help in my early days of writing & we had lots of correspondence over the lesser-known US GP drivers. RIP twitter.com/AnneProffit/st…

Michael McKean @MJMcKean RIP Tim Considine. Both Frank and Joe, gone in the last six months… RIP Tim Considine. Both Frank and Joe, gone in the last six months…

Amy Danko @FebWriter RIP, Tim Considine, whom I adored as Mike Douglas, the firstborn son on My Three Sons. Say hi to your dad, Bub, Uncle Charley, Robbie, and Sally for me. RIP, Tim Considine, whom I adored as Mike Douglas, the firstborn son on My Three Sons. Say hi to your dad, Bub, Uncle Charley, Robbie, and Sally for me. https://t.co/ccpvdS6bFt

Steve @TheSteveSanders @MJMcKean As an elementary school student, I was a big fan of "Spin and Marty" from the Mickey Mouse Club reruns in the 1970s. RIP Tim Considine. @MJMcKean As an elementary school student, I was a big fan of "Spin and Marty" from the Mickey Mouse Club reruns in the 1970s. RIP Tim Considine.

Rich Russo @DJRichRusso RIP Tim Considine, best known for his Disney roles (Spin and Marty, Shaggy Dog) and early episodes of My 3 Sons, also was in Patton and of course like most actors in the 50s & 60s released a few singles, here’s one of them RIP Tim Considine, best known for his Disney roles (Spin and Marty, Shaggy Dog) and early episodes of My 3 Sons, also was in Patton and of course like most actors in the 50s & 60s released a few singles, here’s one of them https://t.co/A36qHcl7G9

Jo Miller 🌻🌻🌻🌻 @7295murphy

#TCMParty Just got word from Barry Livingston that Tim Considine passed away. As a child actor he was in Executive Suite and Her Twelve Men. Also those of us of a certain age remember him as Spin in The Adventures of Spin & Marty. Later he was Mike Douglas on My Three Sons. Just got word from Barry Livingston that Tim Considine passed away. As a child actor he was in Executive Suite and Her Twelve Men. Also those of us of a certain age remember him as Spin in The Adventures of Spin & Marty. Later he was Mike Douglas on My Three Sons. #TCMParty

nascarman @nascarman_rr RIP Tim Considine. A big actor in the 1960s, he went on to be a respected motorsports journalist



In 1996, Tim hosted daily livestream internet coverage from the Indy 500 for AutoChannel,com. Now so common, it was really the first time the internet was used like that for racing RIP Tim Considine. A big actor in the 1960s, he went on to be a respected motorsports journalistIn 1996, Tim hosted daily livestream internet coverage from the Indy 500 for AutoChannel,com. Now so common, it was really the first time the internet was used like that for racing https://t.co/atgYHKB9yb

As per his IMDb profile, Considine has been credited as an actor in over 42 projects throughout his career. The octogenarian was known for his roles in films like Her Twelve Men, Unchained, The Private War of Major Benson, Sunrise at Campobello, Patton, and The Daring Dobermans.

