Who was Timmy Thomas? R&B singer whose hit song was sampled by Drake dies aged 77

Timmy Thomas recently passed away at the age of 77. The R&B legend’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, and his family paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying,

“With appreciation and gratitude, the family extends a thank you for the prayers, support, previous words and other expressions of love and kindness during this time.”

Everything known about Timmy Thomas

Born on November 13, 1944, as Timothy E. Thomas, he was one of the twelve siblings. He initially worked as an accompanist with Donald Byrd and Cannonball Adderley.

He eventually became a session musician and released singles on the Goldwax Records label. He found some solo success before joining Glades Records in Miami, Florida. He released the track, Why Can’t We Live Together, in late 1972, and it topped the U.S. Billboard R&B chart and Billboard Hot 100.

Thomas was a part of the group Phillip & the Faithfuls, including singer Phillip Reynolds. The group released material for the Goldwax imprint like Love Me, What’Cha Gonna Do, and If You Love Her.

Following the release of Why Can’t We Live Together, he released People are Changin’, which topped the charts in 1973. The keyboardist then released an album entitled You’re The Song I’ve Always Wanted to Sing in 1974.

The songwriter released six further Glades singles and recorded a duet entitled It’s What They Can’t See with Betty Wright in 1975. He recorded singles for the Glades imprint and the T.K. Disco label from 1976 to 1980, including Stone to the Bone, Touch to Touch, Drown in My Own Tears, and others.

Timmy Thomas' cause of death is yet to be revealed (Image via Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Timmy Thomas continued to work on sessions for TK Records artists and later as a producer. He recorded several R&B hits culminating in Gotta Give a Little Love and appeared on Nicole McCloud’s 1985 album What About Me?

The Evansville, Indiana native worked as a producer for LaFace Records in 1990s and released an album entitled With Heart and Soul for DTM Records. Timothy’s song (Dying Inside) To Hold You was a big hit in the Philippines and became famous after being covered by Darren Espanto in the film All of You.

Drake sampled Thomas’ famous hit song Why Can’t We Live Together on his single Hotline Bling in 2015.

There are no known survivors of Timmy, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

