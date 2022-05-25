Who is Timothy Harnett aka 'Lawless?' Bronx offender indicted for kidnapping and abusing woman

Timothy Harnett, a registered offender who goes by the name 'Lawless', was remanded in police custody for assaulting and abusing a 28-year-old woman. Officials said that Timothy Harnett allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and tortured the victim for about five days.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, the victim was allegedly abducted on April 29 and held captive until May 2, when she managed to escape.

The DA further stated that Timothy Harnett regularly assaulted the victim several times a day in the Kingsbridge building, where he kept her.

Clark told PIX11:

"The defendant allegedly held a 28-year-old woman captive for days, raping and beating her with a tire iron. The victim managed to escape with the help of a passerby."

Harnett had allegedly offered money to the victim in exchange for a sexual relationship. Following this, he took her to an abandoned Briggs Avenue building, as per officials. Upon reaching there, Harnett physically assaulted the victim, leading her to suffer a fractured wrist and a dislocated knee.

Timothy Harnett's arrest and the victim's escape

The 28-year-old victim was in captivity for over five days. Harnett had allegedly threatened to kill her if she escaped and would tie her feet to prevent her from running away.

However, on May 2, when Timothy Harnett left to go to the laundromat, the victim seized the moment to break free. She used a tire iron to smash the window and cut the restraints on her feet with shards of glass.

The victim then waved down a passerby who called 911 and stopped an NYPD patrol car. She was subsequently transported to the hospital by medics.

On Monday, 44-year-old Timothy Harnett was indicted on multiple charges for crimes committed against the woman, including kidnapping and assault.

Harnett was remanded and is due back in court on August 9. Bronx Supreme Court Justice Raymond Bruce ordered him held without bail.

Meanwhile, people have taken to Twitter to express their views.

Habitual offenders living on the streets

Harnett, a registered offender, is homeless and goes by the name "Lawless." In this case, it wasn't the first time he had committed a crime of this nature. Harnett had just finished parole after he assaulted a teen back in 1999.

On May 14, 1999, he threatened a 15-year-old girl with a razor, forced her to a hotel, then held her captive for hours while continuing to assault her physically. He was convicted of s*domy and sentenced to 18 years in state prison.

As per the state records, Harnett was released in December 2020 and finished his parole last September.

He is a Level-3 registered sex offender, the state’s highest risk level.

Officials from the Bronx District Attorney’s office believe that Timothy Harnett may have had other victims.

They encourage anyone who may have been victimized or anyone who may have information about a victim of the defendant to, please call the Bronx District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit at (718) 838-6535.

