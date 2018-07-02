WWE News: Kenny Omega comments on booking a sex offender at his recent show

Omega claims he knew nothing about Rance's past

What's the story?

Friday night's CEOxNJPW show in Daytona, Florida has gained a lot of heat from many fans in attendance after it was revealed that a sex offender was booked on the card.

In case you didn't know...

NJPW star Kenny Omega worked as the booker for the show and even helped to finance the event, which has been met with a lot of negativity by fans on Social Media. Omega is one of the best known and well-respected wrestlers in the world, but he has been the target of a lot of abuse since the end of the show since he is the figurehead for the show as a whole.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega decided to address many of these critics on Twitter after it was made apparent that this problem wasn't going away and he tweeted the following yesterday.

Here it is: I produced all matches from dark match #2 on.I gave the ring crew (also a wrestling school) carte Blanche to have our first dark. No entrances,no name graphics. And thus they had a match. I met Chasyn once in 2004 so his name was familiar. The other guy I’d never met. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 30, 2018

Chasyn Rance is a register sex offender in Florida (which is the state where the show took place) and he was booked in a match where he was able to defeat Aaron Epic. Even though it was just the first dark match of the event and one that Omega stated he didn't actually book since he only met Chance once in 2004 and has never actually met his opponent, fans have still aimed their abuse at the NJPW star who admitted himself that he's aware that a lot can change in 14 years. (Transcript via Wrestlinginc)

"I wanted to thank everyone that tuned into the stream or joined us live for CEOxNJPW. All of our talent had a great time and fed off your incredible energy throughout the entire night. I'm incredibly proud of everything I personally produced, but unfortunately made a terrible oversight by allowing a dark match featuring local talent I wasn't personally familiar with. (Admittedly, I'd met Chasyn Rance in 2004, but a lot can happen in 14 years.)"

What's next?

Omega has obviously learned from this mistake and even offered to refund any fans who were unable to enjoy the show because of the oversight, so it is hoped that the situation has been fixed and the fans can now continue to enjoy future shows in Florida.

Do you think Omega made a huge error by including Rance?