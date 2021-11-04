Who was Tina Tintor? Tributes pour in as cops identify victim in Henry Ruggs' car crash

In the early hours of Tuesday, November 2, former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III crashed into another vehicle.

As per recent updates from Nevada police, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor. According to law enforcement, she was accompanied by her dog, Max, when Henry Ruggs III Chevrolet Corvette collided with Tintor's Toyota Rav 4 at around 156 mph.

On Wednesday, November 3, prosecutors in the Henry Ruggs III DUI case stated that the former Las Vegas Raiders player was driving at more than 150 mph. They also added that Ruggs had twice the blood-alcohol content than what Nevada legally permits.

LVMPD @LVMPD #BREAKING:

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3) #BREAKING:On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. (1/3)

LVMPD @LVMPD Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. (2/3) Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. (2/3)

LVMPD @LVMPD The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3) The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. (3/3)

Just a few hours after the crash, the Raiders released Henry Ruggs after his hospitalization and his arrest. The former wide receiver had his initial court hearing on Wednesday and faces felony charges for reckless driving and driving under the influence.

The 22-year old could face up to 26 years of incarceration if convicted under the charges.

What is known about Tina Tintor, the 23-year-old victim of Henry Ruggs' DUI?

Tina Tintor died on Tuesday morning after Henry Ruggs crashed into her vehicle at around 3:40 AM. The incident occurred around Rainbow Boulevard, which is reportedly just a few blocks from Tina's residence. After the collision, her car slid over 500 feet.

After the car became engulfed in flames and smoke, Tina Tintor was heard screaming. According to The Sun, bystander Alexander Hurt, who rushed to help Tina, found her pinned in her SUV with her Pomeranian in the vehicle's backseat. Her dog Max also perished in the accident.

Tina Tintor (also known as Teeny according to her Facebook page) was residing in Las Vegas, but is rumored to have been to Upland, California, for a particular time in her life.

As per her brother's Facebook profile, her family has their origins in Croatia. The 23-year old was also a sports fan with a particular liking towards Los Angeles Lakers.

While nothing is yet known about her college education and career, Tina is confirmed to have had a high school education. Her high school friend told The Sun:

"I spoke to her a month ago. I happened to see her around the Summerlin area and I greeted her. Her and I have been friends since we were sophomores in high school. It is heartbreaking. I can't believe it. She was a wonderful soul."

Tributes rush in for Tina Tintor, the tragic victim of Henry Ruggs' car accident

Several people compassionately tweeted out their condolences for Tina and her dog, while others targeted Ruggs for driving while intoxicated.

RobloxTrevonDiggs @LilYungPharaoh @UnkSponge Hope he never plays another down of football in his life. Even when he gets out. RIP Tina Tintor @UnkSponge Hope he never plays another down of football in his life. Even when he gets out. RIP Tina Tintor

TS @tennisfag For everyone claiming Henry Ruggs made 'a mistake': something like adding salt instead of sugar is a mistake. Getting behind the wheel when you're super intoxicated and then driving your car at 156mph is a reckless criminal act. RIP Tina Tintor. For everyone claiming Henry Ruggs made 'a mistake': something like adding salt instead of sugar is a mistake. Getting behind the wheel when you're super intoxicated and then driving your car at 156mph is a reckless criminal act. RIP Tina Tintor.

Buttery Herb Stuffed Mole Rat @MCFS581 I can't stop thinking about that poor woman trapped in her car while she and her dog burned to death.



The pain her family is going through is unimaginable.



RIP Tina. I can't stop thinking about that poor woman trapped in her car while she and her dog burned to death. The pain her family is going through is unimaginable.RIP Tina.

Mint @Gemint10 @rip_lamexico He made a stupid mistake a I'm sure he regrets it. It's tragic for Tina and unfortunate for Henry but he deserves whatever he gets. Don't drink and drive people @rip_lamexico He made a stupid mistake a I'm sure he regrets it. It's tragic for Tina and unfortunate for Henry but he deserves whatever he gets. Don't drink and drive people

Boy @Hellazein My sister from another, since we were 5, who knew that night was the last time I’ll see you and walk with your dog. Our holidays are coming up & it’s gonna be weird to not be with you, no more boba, no more doing kind acts together, no more you and Maxi. RIP Tina & Max My sister from another, since we were 5, who knew that night was the last time I’ll see you and walk with your dog. Our holidays are coming up & it’s gonna be weird to not be with you, no more boba, no more doing kind acts together, no more you and Maxi. RIP Tina & Max https://t.co/OHvE0YYmso

Kat P @SWATKat18



Also RIP Doggy who was also killed in the crash 💔RT @united_raiders : RIP Tina Tintor 🙏🏾Also RIP Doggy who was also killed in the crash 💔RT @united_raiders: RIP Tina Tintor 🙏🏾Also RIP Doggy who was also killed in the crash

La Perla🤍 @perlaxbustos It’s 2021 and it’s still not said enough: DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE #RIPTina It’s 2021 and it’s still not said enough: DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE #RIPTina

d @sotiuqad @rip_lamexico drunk driving is an example of negligence on another’s human life. With Uber, Lyft, phone’s for taxies and your own affluence it’s inexcusable to get behind the wheel intoxicated. RIP Tina @rip_lamexico drunk driving is an example of negligence on another’s human life. With Uber, Lyft, phone’s for taxies and your own affluence it’s inexcusable to get behind the wheel intoxicated. RIP Tina

Rahul A. Desai @rdesai711 #RaiderNation Dear Tintor family. As a Raider fan, I feel compelled to let you know how badly I feel about Tina. I have two kids and I can’t imagine losing them like this. It is not fair. She was too young. I pray that your search for justice and peace is a short one. #RIPTina Dear Tintor family. As a Raider fan, I feel compelled to let you know how badly I feel about Tina. I have two kids and I can’t imagine losing them like this. It is not fair. She was too young. I pray that your search for justice and peace is a short one. #RIPTina #RaiderNation

Big Kof @kofislaw Damn RIP Tina….I feel for her parents and family. Imagine finding out your child was killed by a drunk person who had all the resources to avoid this. Damn RIP Tina….I feel for her parents and family. Imagine finding out your child was killed by a drunk person who had all the resources to avoid this.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen what happens to Henry Ruggs III after this DUI accident.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan