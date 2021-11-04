Who was Tina Tintor? Tributes pour in as cops identify victim in Henry Ruggs' car crash

In the early hours of Tuesday, November 2, former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III crashed into another vehicle.
As per recent updates from Nevada police, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor. According to law enforcement, she was accompanied by her dog, Max, when Henry Ruggs III Chevrolet Corvette collided with Tintor's Toyota Rav 4 at around 156 mph.
On Wednesday, November 3, prosecutors in the Henry Ruggs III DUI case stated that the former Las Vegas Raiders player was driving at more than 150 mph. They also added that Ruggs had twice the blood-alcohol content than what Nevada legally permits.
Just a few hours after the crash, the Raiders released Henry Ruggs after his hospitalization and his arrest. The former wide receiver had his initial court hearing on Wednesday and faces felony charges for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
The 22-year old could face up to 26 years of incarceration if convicted under the charges.
What is known about Tina Tintor, the 23-year-old victim of Henry Ruggs' DUI?
Tina Tintor died on Tuesday morning after Henry Ruggs crashed into her vehicle at around 3:40 AM. The incident occurred around Rainbow Boulevard, which is reportedly just a few blocks from Tina's residence. After the collision, her car slid over 500 feet.
After the car became engulfed in flames and smoke, Tina Tintor was heard screaming. According to The Sun, bystander Alexander Hurt, who rushed to help Tina, found her pinned in her SUV with her Pomeranian in the vehicle's backseat. Her dog Max also perished in the accident.
Tina Tintor (also known as Teeny according to her Facebook page) was residing in Las Vegas, but is rumored to have been to Upland, California, for a particular time in her life.
As per her brother's Facebook profile, her family has their origins in Croatia. The 23-year old was also a sports fan with a particular liking towards Los Angeles Lakers.
While nothing is yet known about her college education and career, Tina is confirmed to have had a high school education. Her high school friend told The Sun:
"I spoke to her a month ago. I happened to see her around the Summerlin area and I greeted her. Her and I have been friends since we were sophomores in high school. It is heartbreaking. I can't believe it. She was a wonderful soul."
Tributes rush in for Tina Tintor, the tragic victim of Henry Ruggs' car accident
Several people compassionately tweeted out their condolences for Tina and her dog, while others targeted Ruggs for driving while intoxicated.
It remains to be seen what happens to Henry Ruggs III after this DUI accident.