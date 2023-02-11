Who was Tom Dees? Tributes pour in as Fox13 News journalist dies at 57

The entire world is mourning the loss of the Fox13 News reporter Tom Dees, who passed away on February 9, 2023, at his home in Desoto County. After being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a lung disease that makes breathing difficult, the Indiana-born reporter passed away.
Also mentioned was the fact that Tom Dees died the day before his birthday, which was on Saturday, February 10, 2023. Furthermore, announcing the sad demise of the reporter, Fox13 said:
"Over the last several years Tom was a multimedia journalist (MMJ), which is also known in the TV business as a one-man band. That meant he typically crisscrossed North Mississippi by himself often turning a couple of stories a day. Those stories were almost always filled with the real people of the region, who the stories impacted most. It was easy for Tom to find those real people because he was one himself."
Tom Dees was a reporter who had been in the news business since 1988. Having completed college at Mississippi State in 1987, he knew Spanish and English and worked with Fox18 for quite a few years.
Social media users mourn the loss of Tom Dees, who passed away on February 9, 2023
As Tom passed away due to a rare lung condition, fans are mourning the loss of the 57-year-old reporter, who was on the brink of turning 58. Social media users, friends, and followers are paying their respects to the reporter and sending their condolences to the family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy, and three kids, Amelia, Ally, and Austin.
Tom’s family had created a GoFundMe page for Tom to help him defeat IPF: More details about the reporter explored
Before Tom’s death, the family created a GoFundMe page for the reporter, as they needed financial support from the masses. Tom Dees' eldest daughter Ally Dees explained in the about part of the GoFundMe website that the money was being raised as Tom was in the hospital being treated for a serious and life-threatening lung condition.
Speaking about his struggles, Ally stated:
“Tom was hospitalized last week, struggling to breathe, and is now fighting for his life. He has been diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). IPF is a rare lung disease, but unfortunately, it hasn’t been rare for our family. His father (my grandad), a retired U.S. Air Force Navigator, passed away from this disease 8 months ago, back in April of 2022.”
She also mentioned how her father, Tom, will be unable to work, which is why the family is looking for additional assistance. As of this writing, the GoFundMe page collected more than $35,000, as 470 people donated money.
At the same time, the reporter received multiple awards for his work in the media, like the 983 Louisiana 12AAAA State Cross Country Champion award. Furthermore, he was almost a three-time Emmy Award Winner.