Who was Tom Dees? Tributes pour in as Fox13 News journalist dies at 57

The entire world is mourning the loss of the Fox13 News reporter Tom Dees, who passed away on February 9, 2023, at his home in Desoto County. After being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a lung disease that makes breathing difficult, the Indiana-born reporter passed away.

Also mentioned was the fact that Tom Dees died the day before his birthday, which was on Saturday, February 10, 2023. Furthermore, announcing the sad demise of the reporter, Fox13 said:

"Over the last several years Tom was a multimedia journalist (MMJ), which is also known in the TV business as a one-man band. That meant he typically crisscrossed North Mississippi by himself often turning a couple of stories a day. Those stories were almost always filled with the real people of the region, who the stories impacted most. It was easy for Tom to find those real people because he was one himself."

FOX13 Memphis @FOX13Memphis The FOX13 family is mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tom Dees. The longest-tenured member of the FOX13 News team, Tom died this morning at his home in Desoto County after an illness. He would have turned 58 this Saturday.

Tom Dees was a reporter who had been in the news business since 1988. Having completed college at Mississippi State in 1987, he knew Spanish and English and worked with Fox18 for quite a few years.

Social media users mourn the loss of Tom Dees, who passed away on February 9, 2023

As Tom passed away due to a rare lung condition, fans are mourning the loss of the 57-year-old reporter, who was on the brink of turning 58. Social media users, friends, and followers are paying their respects to the reporter and sending their condolences to the family.

Dakarai Turner  @Dakarai_Turner



One of the brightest souls I’ve met in news. He inspired me.



Video from the last time I saw him; he became the subject of my story.



Rest easy, brother. Our friend, Tom Dees, passed away this week. He had been suffering from a lung disease that slowly took his lungs.One of the brightest souls I’ve met in news. He inspired me.Video from the last time I saw him; he became the subject of my story.Rest easy, brother. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Our friend, Tom Dees, passed away this week. He had been suffering from a lung disease that slowly took his lungs. One of the brightest souls I’ve met in news. He inspired me.Video from the last time I saw him; he became the subject of my story.Rest easy, brother. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BTfUOlVJap

Matt Stark @TheMattStark So sad to hear about the passing of my former colleague, Tom Dees.

He was the definition of unique, but so much more than that. Talented. Hard working. No one could take a mundane story and turn it into something memorable like Tom.

Thinking of his family and friends tonight. So sad to hear about the passing of my former colleague, Tom Dees.He was the definition of unique, but so much more than that. Talented. Hard working. No one could take a mundane story and turn it into something memorable like Tom. Thinking of his family and friends tonight.

Faustin Henderson @_FaustinH I bring you some sad news

Tom Dees, Longtime News Reporter at FOX13 Memphis has passed away today. Please him and the family in your prayers.



Tom Dees has worked at FOX13 in November 1995 which he had been with the station for more than 27 yrs. I bring you some sad newsTom Dees, Longtime News Reporter at FOX13 Memphis has passed away today. Please him and the family in your prayers.Tom Dees has worked at FOX13 in November 1995 which he had been with the station for more than 27 yrs. https://t.co/5ZE1VRdmtQ

Julian Paras KOAT @jparaskoat To the man, Tom Dees. You were the first to show me the ropes of news when I worked in Memphis. I wish I could have had the chance to say good bye. You fought a good fight, and you will be missed… rip 🕊️ To the man, Tom Dees. You were the first to show me the ropes of news when I worked in Memphis. I wish I could have had the chance to say good bye. You fought a good fight, and you will be missed… rip 🕊️ https://t.co/ZRkXVuQmE6

Bonnie 👑👸🏿🌻💜🍫♍️ @SiSi_Simply Oh man. Tom Dees from Fox13 passed. Oh man. Tom Dees from Fox13 passed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon.

Tom Dees ..



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon.

Tom Dees ..

Hardy Case @hardycase1 RIP to Tom Dees. He interviewed me about cannabis last year, and was one of the only reporters who actually gave a damn. We had a few long discussions about government in Mississippi, how bad it was. At least we had one good one, as long as we did, even though he was in Memphis. RIP to Tom Dees. He interviewed me about cannabis last year, and was one of the only reporters who actually gave a damn. We had a few long discussions about government in Mississippi, how bad it was. At least we had one good one, as long as we did, even though he was in Memphis.

Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy, and three kids, Amelia, Ally, and Austin.

Tom’s family had created a GoFundMe page for Tom to help him defeat IPF: More details about the reporter explored

Before Tom’s death, the family created a GoFundMe page for the reporter, as they needed financial support from the masses. Tom Dees' eldest daughter Ally Dees explained in the about part of the GoFundMe website that the money was being raised as Tom was in the hospital being treated for a serious and life-threatening lung condition.

Tom's family created a GoFundMe page for him as he was hospitalised and the family needed some financial help. (Image via GoFundMe)

Speaking about his struggles, Ally stated:

“Tom was hospitalized last week, struggling to breathe, and is now fighting for his life. He has been diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). IPF is a rare lung disease, but unfortunately, it hasn’t been rare for our family. His father (my grandad), a retired U.S. Air Force Navigator, passed away from this disease 8 months ago, back in April of 2022.”

She also mentioned how her father, Tom, will be unable to work, which is why the family is looking for additional assistance. As of this writing, the GoFundMe page collected more than $35,000, as 470 people donated money.

At the same time, the reporter received multiple awards for his work in the media, like the 983 Louisiana 12AAAA State Cross Country Champion award. Furthermore, he was almost a three-time Emmy Award Winner.

