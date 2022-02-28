Who was TrueBleeda? Aspiring rapper shot dead at 18

A shooting incident outside the Mall of Louisiana led to the death of rapper TrueBleeda. The popular artist and another individual, Clifton Lindsey, were victims of a drive-by shooting on February 25.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue at around 1:30 PM.

The incident has been trending online since it occurred in broad daylight at one of the busiest intersections in a place that is not prone to gun violence.

The Advocate reported that the shooting was not considered random and involved rival groups. Police Chief Murphy Paul had previously mentioned that the amount of violence in Baton Rouge was concentrated in various parts of the city.

According to the cops, the attackers left their bullet-ridden car behind and were picked up in a separate getaway vehicle.

Everything known about TrueBleeda

Also known as Donte Dorsey, he was a rising star in the field of rapping. The 18-year-old’s fanbase was increasing on Spotify and had around 2,800 monthly listens.

Four of his songs were streamed 15,000 times and his last video, Soul Survivor, was released on February 22, three days before his death.

TrueBleeda's last video was released three days before his death (Image via truebleeda/Instagram)

Baton Rouge recorded around 149 homicides in 2021 with more than two dozen murders happening through drive-by shootings or people riding in or sitting in cars.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also issued a statement regarding the shooting, saying that this is another incident of gun violence that has shocked their community. He continued:

“This violence affects the lives of everyone within our parish. While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear. We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone.”

Broome also mentioned that Baton Rouge’s residents deserve to live in a community of peace and he is confident that while they band together, they can overcome the challenges for a better future.

Twitter gets flooded with tributes

Even though TrueBleeda did not have a Wikipedia page, he gained recognition for a few songs he released. The public expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about the artist’s demise:

kayo😏 @kaayyyoo truebleeda music was hard truebleeda music was hard 🔥💔

Osmosis Jones🥋 @BrysonJ_26 Damn that was Truebleeda got hit up? Just heard his music a few weeks ago Damn that was Truebleeda got hit up? Just heard his music a few weeks ago

teflont @KevontrayW Rip truebleeda rest up Rip truebleeda rest up

Ron Doe🎭 @ron26doe Damn not truebleeda 🤦‍♂️ Damn not truebleeda 🤦‍♂️

Kyrie Serving 😎💰 @Wopschino1100 Didnt know who truebleeda was till today. Goddamn 🤦🏿‍♂️ Didnt know who truebleeda was till today. Goddamn 🤦🏿‍♂️

G.M.I👼🏾 free berg @Jiggs285 Them TrueBleeda photos are terrible , nobody should have to see tjey family like that Them TrueBleeda photos are terrible , nobody should have to see tjey family like that

Rihanna . @ricorleonee mannnnn the killed truebleeda . I’m hurt mannnnn the killed truebleeda . I’m hurt 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

Detailed information about Dorsey’s early life, educational background, and personal life remains unknown for now.

Edited by R. Elahi