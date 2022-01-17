Who were the Tuskegee Airmen? Tributes pour in as Charles McGee, one of the last surviving members, dies aged 102

On January 16, one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, Charles McGee, passed away at the age of 102. His demise was announced via a statement from the late centenarian's family. It stated that McGee passed away in his sleep at his Kansas City home on Sunday morning.

The late pilot was involved in 409 aerial combat missions. After 30 years of active duty with the air force, Charles retired in 1973. In 2020, he was honorarily promoted to brigadier general and received a State of the Union recognition by former US President Donald Trump on the same day.

Condolences rush in for the late World War II pilot Charles McGee

A multitude of tweets shared their tributes to the late airman, with a number of them being from active US government officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris @VP Today, we lost an American hero, Brigadier General Charles McGee. A member of the Tuskegee Airmen, he completed over 400 missions during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. I had the honor of calling him last month on his 102nd birthday to thank him for his service to our nation. Today, we lost an American hero, Brigadier General Charles McGee. A member of the Tuskegee Airmen, he completed over 400 missions during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. I had the honor of calling him last month on his 102nd birthday to thank him for his service to our nation. https://t.co/p8MfrR1hQ3

Tom Lynch @TomLynch_ Very unfortunate news to report today. Brigadier General Charles McGee passed away in his Bethesda home this morning. One of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, McGee completed 409 combat missions in WWII, Korea and Vietnam @nbcwashington Very unfortunate news to report today. Brigadier General Charles McGee passed away in his Bethesda home this morning. One of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, McGee completed 409 combat missions in WWII, Korea and Vietnam @nbcwashington https://t.co/AbMKw3AFHY

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III @SecDef Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. https://t.co/3GLNbfRHs7

Luke Mixon @LukeMixonLA Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III @SecDef Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. Today, we lost an American hero. Charles McGee, Brigadier General and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airman, passed at the age of 102. While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General. https://t.co/3GLNbfRHs7 As an aspiring aviator, I must have watched “The Tuskegee Airmen” 100 times growing up. Brigadier General Charles McGee and his fellow airmen were an inspiration to us all. He was a trailblazer and we will forever be indebted to BG McGee for his service. twitter.com/secdef/status/… As an aspiring aviator, I must have watched “The Tuskegee Airmen” 100 times growing up. Brigadier General Charles McGee and his fellow airmen were an inspiration to us all. He was a trailblazer and we will forever be indebted to BG McGee for his service. twitter.com/secdef/status/…

FAA Steve Dickson @FAA_Steve We have lost an American hero and a national treasure. Brigadier General Charles McGee was not only a trailblazing Tuskegee Airman, he was a big man with a big heart who inspired younger generations of aviators to soar. It was an honor to know him. We have lost an American hero and a national treasure. Brigadier General Charles McGee was not only a trailblazing Tuskegee Airman, he was a big man with a big heart who inspired younger generations of aviators to soar. It was an honor to know him. https://t.co/VRBWvYgxMm

Jeremy C. Hunt @thejeremyhunt Chad "Cornelius" Garland @chadgarland 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman Brig. Gen. Charles McGee is on TikTok with the sage advice. 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman Brig. Gen. Charles McGee is on TikTok with the sage advice. https://t.co/CJZRxrYPdS This legend, BG Charles McGee, passed away at 102 today. One of the last of the Tuskegee Airmen. We all should remember his important advice! twitter.com/chadgarland/st… This legend, BG Charles McGee, passed away at 102 today. One of the last of the Tuskegee Airmen. We all should remember his important advice! twitter.com/chadgarland/st…

The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 @thejointstaff #GenMilley

We send our deepest condolences to the McGee family on the passing of Brigadier General Charles McGee.

McGee, a decorated Tuskegee airman, flew 409 combat missions in total across three wars -WWII, Korea, and Vietnam– a record that still stands today. 1/3 We send our deepest condolences to the McGee family on the passing of Brigadier General Charles McGee.McGee, a decorated Tuskegee airman, flew 409 combat missions in total across three wars -WWII, Korea, and Vietnam– a record that still stands today. 1/3 #GenMilley We send our deepest condolences to the McGee family on the passing of Brigadier General Charles McGee.McGee, a decorated Tuskegee airman, flew 409 combat missions in total across three wars -WWII, Korea, and Vietnam– a record that still stands today. 1/3 https://t.co/d3OJzPM72z

Senator Chris Van Hollen @ChrisVanHollen Today we lost an American hero, a Tuskegee Airman who flew a record # of combat missions from WWII to Vietnam. I had the honor to get to know Charles McGee as I fought to mark his service w/ a promotion to Brig. General, which we secured in 2020. We will never forget his service. Today we lost an American hero, a Tuskegee Airman who flew a record # of combat missions from WWII to Vietnam. I had the honor to get to know Charles McGee as I fought to mark his service w/ a promotion to Brig. General, which we secured in 2020. We will never forget his service. https://t.co/xpusexvPRG

NASA @NASA We’re saddened by the loss of Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a trailblazer who served as a Tuskegee Airman and flew 409 combat missions. Seen here in 2020, he encouraged the Artemis Generation to fly to new heights by applying to become an astronaut: We’re saddened by the loss of Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a trailblazer who served as a Tuskegee Airman and flew 409 combat missions. Seen here in 2020, he encouraged the Artemis Generation to fly to new heights by applying to become an astronaut: https://t.co/GBqgRBeNr5

What is known about the Tuskegee Airmen?

The Tuskegee Airmen were the 332d Expeditionary Operations Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the US Army Air Forces during World War II. The group was largely comprised of African-American pilots.

The group was constituted in 1940 and was active for almost eight years. Prior to the formation of the Tuskegee Airmen, no black Americans were accepted into the US Army Air Forces as pilots. According to Tuskegee Airmen Inc, almost 992 pilots graduated from the Tuskegee Airfield courses in Alabama. The group also had around five Haitian natives, one Trinidadian, and one Hispanic or Latino pilot.

They reportedly flew airplanes like the Bell P-39 Airacobra, Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, North American B-25 Mitchell, North American P-51 Mustang, and Republic P-47 Thunderbolt during their active missions from 1940 to 1948.

Red Tails

In most combat missions, the 332d Fighter Group flew the Republic P-47 Thunderbolts and the North American P-51 Mustang. The group was known as 'Red Tails' as the pilots painted the tails of the airplanes red. Following this, some pilots painted the nose of their planes red as well. The Red Tails flew at least 312 missions within the span of around a year (between 1944 to 1946).

Recognition

As per the Tuskegee Airmen Inc, the group of squadrons flew over 1500 aerial combat missions in total and were involved in over 15,000 sorties. They reportedly downed almost 261 enemy planes and received more than 850 medals.

In 2007, former US President George W. Bush awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the entire group. Meanwhile, in 2011 and 2013, the National Aviation Hall of Fame inducted Charles McGee and Charles "Chief" Alfred Anderson, respectively.

According to the book, Soaring to Glory: A Tuskegee Airman's World War II Story and Inspirational Legacy (published in 2019), around 11 pilots of the group (presumably including Charles McGee) who flew combat missions during World War II were still alive.

