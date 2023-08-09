Who were the two suspects arrested in Ken Eaton's 1988 murder? Details explored ahead of Does Murder Sleep on ID

The upcoming episode of Does Murder Sleep? on ID is all set to cover the murder of Ken Eaton, a public school teacher in Des Moines, Iowa. The grizzly murder case dates back to February 1988, when Jennifer Eaton, Ken's 17-year-old daughter, found her home in disarray and her father stabbed.

This will be the subject of the upcoming episode of Does Murder Sleep? Titled Slept Through it all. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A teenager sleeps through the murder of her father, Ken Eaton, at their home; as detectives probe into the beloved teacher's secret love life, they unravel a web of heartbreak, deceit and desire."

The case took several twists along the way, with the suspicion shifting from young Jennifer to Ken Eaton's ex-boyfriend, Ed, and finally to the two real suspects, Gary Titus and James Michael “Billy” Green.

Ken Eaton (Image via newspapers.com)

Both the suspects were arrested and charged with the murder. Billy Green and Gary Titus are serving a life sentence in Iowa.

How were Billy Green and Gary Titus arrested for Ken Eaton's murder?

A still of Ken Eaton (Image via Oxygen)

Ken Eaton, a homosexual public school teacher, lived happily in Iowa. At the time of his murder, his 17-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, Jennifer Eaton, stayed with him. Moreover, he had also recently broken up with his long-term partner Ed.

After ruling Jennifer out of the equation, the investigators started looking for other clues. Ken was reportedly found dead in his room, stabbed in the chest, and brutally beaten. There was no sign of forced entry, but there were signs of a struggle inside the house.

The investigators soon started tracking Ken's movement on the night of his death. They discovered he had indeed met with Ed, but Ken soon left. Ken reportedly went to the gay loop, a downtown area where gay men gathered in the late ’80s.

According to witnesses, Ken met with two men who pulled up behind him in a black vintage Camaro. After Ken briefly conversed with one of the passengers, he drove off, and the Camaro followed.

As the description of these two men did not match Ed, he was also ruled out as a suspect. Police then allegedly considered the possibility that two people were preying upon gay men in Des Moines, according to reports from Oxygen.

Evidence from the crime scene was soon discovered by someone while removing a garbage bag. This garbage bag contained Clothes, VCR tapes, a mobile phone, and a bloody knife, all missing from Eaton's home.

After trying to track down the Camaro, police finally linked it to James Michael “Billy” Green, a 20-year-old, who had previously pled guilty to burglary. Investigators spoke with Green’s probation officer, who gave the lead to the other suspect, Gary Titus.

The investigators allegedly started tracking the two suspects and soon caught Green wearing a Hard Rock Cafe from Houston T-shirt, which was stolen from Ken Eaton after the murder.

This led the investigators to run physical evidence tests, ultimately leading to both Green and Titus being confirmed as the suspects.

They were arrested and charged with Eaton's murder. Both of them were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Catch the case on Does Murder Sleep? on August 9, 2023, at 10.00 PM EST.