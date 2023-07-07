On May 6, 1996, Sherri Delly was taken from the parking lot of a Target in Ventura County, California, in a way that seemed like she was being arrested by a security guard. She was handcuffed and forced into the backseat was a Nissan. The 35-year-old's remains were then discovered in a ravine about a month later.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Sherri's husband and the father of her two sons, Michael Dally, plotted the murder with his mistress, Diana Haun. He did this to avoid paying for an expensive divorce and custody battle and to also collect the victim's insurance money. They were both convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

NBC Dateline's upcoming two-hour Friday mystery will revisit Sherri Dally's 1996 strange kidnapping and murder. The episode, titled The Life She Wanted, airs on the channel at 9 pm ET on July 7, 2023.

The official synopsis of the episode says:

"When a young mother is reported missing, detectives learn she was last seen being handcuffed and led into an unmarked car by a mysterious blonde woman. Josh Mankiewicz reports."

Sherri Dally's murder: A strange kidnapping, bloody evidence, solid motive, and other details from the case

1) Sherri Dally was over at Target to buy a Mother's Day gift when she was kidnapped

Sherri reportedly left her home in Ventura County, California, on May 6, 1996, and headed over to a local Target to buy a Mother's Day gift. The same day, her husband, Michael, reported her missing. Police found her van in the parking lot with the keys still in the ignition, and the missing mother's ID and other belongings were found on the vehicle's floor.

While investigating her disappearance, authorities examined surveillance footage from the Target that captured the 35-year-old handcuffed by a blonde woman dressed in a tan pantsuit, posing as a security guard. Sherri was then forced into the back of a teal Nissan Altima by this mysterious individual. That was the last time she was ever seen alive.

2) Her ravaged remains were found in a ravine about a month later

Authorities kept investigating Sherri Dally's disappearance unsuccessfully until about a month later, when on June 1, her body, completely ravaged by wild animals, was found in a ravine on Cañada Larga Road. An autopsy confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the jaw and skull, which caused several fractures. Moreover, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest. The severe stab wounds were determined to be the cause of death.

3) Information concerning Sherri and Michael Dally's failing marriage and the latter's mistress soon surfaced

Sherri Dally and her husband, Michael, were high school sweethearts and parents of two sons. The latter was, however, more involved in drugs, prostitutes, and had a long-term mistress named Diana Haun. Michael and Diana first met at a supermarket where they were co-workers, after which they started an affair. The lovers lived in a separate apartment and vacationed in New Mexico in March of that year.

Authorities started looking into Michael and Diana because, in the days and months following his wife's kidnapping, the former seemed unconcerned about her whereabouts. He reportedly started giving away or selling Sherri's belongings. In addition, his strange behavior seemingly drew suspicion towards him and his mistress.

4) Diana Haun was linked to Sherri Dally's murder using receipts and blood stains

While looking into Michael Dally and his mistress Diana, authorities found receipts to the disguise Sherri's kidnapped and possible murderer was wearing when she was taken from the Target parking lot. They also found receipt to a rented teal-colored Nissan Altima, which was similar to the one used during the kidnapping, everything under Diana's name. Moreover, the car rental place reported that she returned the car with bloodstains in the back.

5) Michael and Diana were found equally guilty and sentenced to life without parole

On August 1, 1996, Diana Haun was arrested in connection with Sherri Dally's kidnapping and murder and charged with multiple counts, including first-degree murder. A few months later, Michael was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities believed he plotted with his mistress to murder the mother-of-two to avoid a costly divorce and custody battle and collect $50,000 in insurance claims.

Diana's lawyers alleged that Michael exploited her love for him and manipulated her into committing the crime. The former's co-worker claimed that she once spoke of performing a human sacrifice for a male friend on his birthday, which was reportedly on May 21. Both the accused were found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

NBC Dateline will further devle into Sherri Dally's mysterious case in this Friday's brand-new episode at 9 pm ET.

