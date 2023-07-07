In a twisted love triangle that surfaced in Ventura County, California, Sherri Dally was kidnapped from a Target parking lot and murdered in May 1996. The killing was planned and executed by her husband, Michael Dally, and his mistress, Diana Haun.

Both suspects were linked to the crime using physical evidence and a solid motive. It was alleged that Michael's motive was to avoid a costly divorce and custody battle. Diana disguised herself as security and kidnapped Sherri under the pretense of arresting her.

Michael and Diana were arrested, charged with murder, and convicted during their respective trials. They were both deemed equally guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the California Department of Corrections, Michael Dally is serving his sentence in Stockton's California Health Care Facility and Diana Haun remains at the California Institution for Women in Riverside County.

NBC Dateline's upcoming episode titled The Life She Wanted will further delve into Sherri Dally's murder case. The official synopsis states:

"When a young mother is reported missing, detectives learn she was last seen being handcuffed and led into an unmarked car by a mysterious blonde woman. Josh Mankiewicz reports."

The all-new episode airs on the channel this Friday, July 7, at 9:00 pm ET.

Sherri Dally's remains were found a month later in a ravine

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC

Watch Friday at 9/8c on a classic It was such a bold move...Watch Friday at 9/8c on a classic #Dateline It was such a bold move... Watch Friday at 9/8c on a classic #Dateline. https://t.co/VTDvOGHWUe

In 1998, Michael Dally, a married father-of-two and grocery clerk from Ventura County, California, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 1996 murder of his wife, Sherri Dally. His mistress and co-worker, Diana Haun, was also found guilty of murder and handed a similar prison sentence.

According to reports, Sherri Dally was kidnapped from a Target parking lot on May 6, 1996. Surveillance footage captured a woman donning a blonde wig and tan pantsuit, posing as a security guard, handcuffing and forcing her into the back of a teal-colored Nissan Altima.

Sherri's remains were found about a month later, on June 1, in a ravine on Cañada Larga Road. She had suffered severe blunt force trauma injuries to the jaw and skull, causing several fractures, and died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Receipts under Diana Haun's name for the disguise the kidnapper was wearing while abducting Sherri from the parking lot, along with the rented Nissan Altima, were used to link her to the crime. Moreover, the Nissan had blood stains in the backseat.

Michael Dally plotted Sherri's murder with his mistress to avoid a costly divorce

Diana Haun was arrested on August 1, 1996, which was followed by Michael's arrest a few months later. Authorities alleged that the latter wanted an out of his failing marriage without having to pay for a costly divorce and custody battle. They believed he also wanted to collect $50,000 from his wife's insurance policy and was the mastermind who manipulated his mistress to commit the crime.

A VC Star report mentioned that prior to Sherri Dally's kidnapping and murder, Diana told one of her co-workers at the supermarket that she intended to perform a human sacrifice for a male friend's birthday and that the friend in question had already picked the person to be sacrificed. Michael's birthday is on May 21.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC It's #Dateline Friday! Can we count on you to join us tonight at 9/8c for a classic mystery with @JoshMankiewicz It's #Dateline Friday! Can we count on you to join us tonight at 9/8c for a classic mystery with @JoshMankiewicz?

The same report mentions that Michael Dally maintained his innocence and was found guilty of first-degree murder after a two-month-long trial in 1998. Diana Haun was convicted of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping, the year before.

Both Michael and Diana were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The former is currently serving his sentence in Stockton's California Health Care Facility and Diana remains at the California Institution for Women in Riverside County.

Sherri Dally's killing is set to feature on NBC Dateline's upcoming episode this Friday.

Poll : 0 votes