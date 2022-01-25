Who was Vachik Mangassarian? Veteran character actor dies aged 78

Vachik Mangassarian recently passed away on January 22 at the age of 78. His representatives at McCaffrey Talent Management confirmed the news of his death and stated that he died of COVID complications.

He appeared in several films throughout his career and was mostly known for his performances in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Stoning of Soraya M.

The actor is survived by his two sisters, Linda Lalain of Glendale and Elda Hacopian of Maryland, and their spouses, nephews Derak Hacopian and Ara Hacopian, and niece Aida Hacopian.

Vachik Mangassarian’s career as a successful actor

Vachik Mangassarian was born in Iran in 1943. He then shifted to the U.S. in the mid-1960s and worked in theatre.

The actor then returned to Iran and played significant roles in films, including a few directed by Iranian director Samuel Khachikian. He made his debut in Hollywood with The South’s Shark in 1978.

Mangassarian became a popular name in the film industry by the mid-80s as he started to make guest appearances in several series like The Fall Guy, The A-Team, Sledge Hammer!, Murder, She Wrote, and more.

He then made guest appearances on several TV shows throughout the 2010s, including Murphy Brown, Falcon Crest, Jake and the Fatman, NYPD Blue, and JAG alongside a few telefilms.

The actor was then cast for a major role in the 2008 film, The Stoning of Soraya M. Directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh with Mozhan Marno in the lead role, Mangassarian played the role of Morteza Ramazani, Soraya’s father.

Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it won the Director’s Choice Award at the 2008 Toronto International Film Festival and was the second runner-up for the Cadillac People’s Choice Award.

Mangassarian then appeared in the American comedy film, Lost & Found in Armenia. The film was directed by Gor Kirakosian and had Jamie Kennedy and Angela Sarafyan in the lead roles.

He then made guest appearances in several TV series and was the anchor of his own radio and television show, The Armenian National Network, for 10 years.

