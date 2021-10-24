Who was Val Bisoglio? Tributes pour in as M*A*S*H star passes away at 95

Actor Val Bisoglio recently passed away on October 18 at the age of 95. Bisoglio has been a part of several films, television shows and theater for more than 50 years.

He passed away at his mountain home near Los Olivos, California and the news was confirmed by his wife Bonnie Bisoglio. Val is survived by his wife and sons Joseph Valentino Bisoglio and wife Devon, Sgt. Scott Chapman and wife Andrea, and Casey DeFranco.

Val Bisoglio’s family also includes his brothers-in-law Will R. Ray, E. Scott Ray and his wife Kerry, Gaylord W. Ray and his wife Cindy, and J. Enos Ray and wife Julie.

About Val Bisoglio in brief

Born on May 7, 1926, as Italo Valentino Bisoglio, he was a popular character actor and mostly known for his work on television. He is famous for his role as restaurateur Danny Tovo in Quincy, M.E. from 1976 to 1982.

Val was seen in many TV series during the 1960s and 1970s including The Doctors, Barney Miller, Roll Out, Baretta, The Rockford Files, McCloud, and more. He appeared in Miami Vice in 1986 and then as Murf Lupo in The Sopranos in 2002.

Val Bisoglio as Lt. Paul Marsh, Earl Holiman as Lt. Bill Crowley, Angie Dickinsin as Sgt. Suzanne "Pepper" Anderson, Ed Bernard as Det. Joe Styles in The Trick Book. (Image via Getty Images)

Val Bisolgio’s most notable role to date is as Frank Manero Sr. in Saturday Night Fever, released in 1977. He was a part of several other films like The Brotherhood, Linda Lovelace for President, The Frisco Kid, The Hindenburg, and more.

He started his journey in acting by appearing in New York stage productions like Kiss Mama and Wait Until Dark. He even participated in the Mobilization for Youth pilot project of the Kennedy Administration. It was an anti-poverty program that provided training to teenage dropouts for employment.

Val Bisoglio’s cause of death remains unknown

Although his wife announced the news of his death, Val Bisolgio’s cause of death is still a mystery. It is being speculated that he may have died from age-related health issues.

Also Read

Classic MASH 🍸 @ClassicMASH R.I.P. Val Bisoglio, known by M*A*S*H fans for playing Sgt. Salvatore Pernelli. He passed away last week at the age of 95. #ClassicMASH R.I.P. Val Bisoglio, known by M*A*S*H fans for playing Sgt. Salvatore Pernelli. He passed away last week at the age of 95. #ClassicMASH https://t.co/9H2aQip9p5

Fans paid tribute on social media as soon as the news broke. An official statement from his family and friends is still awaited and hopefully, more details will be revealed by then.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee