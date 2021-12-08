Who is Van Hunt? All about Halle Berry's boyfriend as she calls him 'the love of her life' in moving speech 

Halle Berry, at the recent gathering of the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event, quite openly called out her boyfriend Van Hunt as the “love of her life” while accepting the Career Achievement Award on Monday.

The “Catwoman”, after getting divorced three times, said that she finally found love this year.

Halle Berry added:

“You’ve watched me fail and fail and fail and fail, besides directing my first movie,I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.”

She further added:

“Because you fail so many times, you know what wrong looks like,and because I failed so many times, I now know what love really looks like.”

A Look into Halle Berry and Van Hunt's relationship timeline

In September 2020, the Losing Isaiah actress first confirmed her relationship with Van Hunt by posting a picture of herself in a T-shirt with the musician’s name on it and captioned it with “now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽.”

The couple were all over Instagram posting about each other from August 2020 onwards, their first post being on Halle's birthday, in which she posted a picture of her feet entwined with someone else's in bed.

In October, according to 'US Magazine', Halle Berry had been through some negative experiences with men, but Van has taught her to love again and love herself.

During the same month, she flaunted her relationship with Van Hunt at the Elle’s 2021 Women in Hollywood occasion saying “right one finally showed up”. In February 2021, on Valentine's day, the singer wrote:

"Smilin' cheek to cheek. happy Valentine's eve,"

In March, Van Hunt opened up to Entertainment Tonight, saying Halle Berry was the influence behind his muisic, “In more ways than I can even tell you right now”, after which he further commented that:

"I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise," he explained. "The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."

In a joint interview with Extra, Halle Berry shared how Van's support stood out compared to her previous relationships. She explained that "When you're loved and supported as a woman, everything changes, the day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless ... That's what's happened."

Halle Berry and her history of past marriages

Halle Berry was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She got married to singer Eric Benet in 2001 after her first relationship did not work out.

Her second marriage also did not work out and they ended up getting a divorce in 2005. Halle Berry moved on to model Gabriel Aubry, as they welcomed daughter Nahla in 2008, but ended up splitting in 2010.

She then married Olivier Martinez in 2013 but that unfortunately did not last and they divorced three years later, Halle shares a son with the former named Maceo.

Van Hunt shares an 18 year old son named Drake with his ex, Millicent Hunt.

