Who was in Vance John Rodriguez's family? Mostly Harmless subject's family and relationships, explored

HBO Max's latest documentary They Called Him Mostly Harmless was released on February 8, 2024. It covered the tragic death of a hiker named Vance John Rodriguez, who went by various identities, including Ben Bilemy, Denim, and Mostly Harmless.

The new HBO documentary is directed by Patricia E. Gillespie and produced by Anchor Entertainment and Investigation Discovery. It showcases the investigators' efforts to find out the hiker's identity along with conversations with other hikers who came across Mostly Harmless on hiking trails across the US. The documentary also highlights the efforts of online investigators who aided in identifying him after his death.

Vance's emaciated body was found inside a tent in the Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida on July 23, 2018, and he remained unidentified for two years. However, he was known as "Mostly Harmless" across the internet.

It is worth noting that Vance was born to Ethel Rose Gaudet Rodriguez and Lawrence J. Rodriguez Sr. He was one of three siblings and had a twin.

They Called Him Mostly Harmless: Family and relationships explored

Mostly Harmless, or Vance, was born to Ethel Rose Gaudet Rodriguez and Lawrence J. Rodriguez Sr. on February 25, 1976, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He had an elder brother, Lawrence Jr, who was also known as Larry, and a twin sister, Vicki Ann. Vance's relationship with his siblings was a little strained

Vance's father was reportedly abusive but the specifics of the former's treatment aren't clear and have never been disclosed. The documentary shows that Lawrence Sr.'s alleged abuse had a great on his son which even led to the latter briefly considering taking his own life when he was 16 before changing his mind.

While the relationship between Vance and his family seemed like it was improving, at 17, he chose complete freedom and left his family. Many claimed that this was due to the alleged abuse he suffered, others stated that it was because his parents pushed him to get help that he didn't want.

Regardless of the circumstances, he left home and attended college before settling down in New York and severing all ties with his family and friends. Vance was identified by former colleagues in December 2020 and that was the last piece of information that reached his family before his tragic death.

His sister and other relatives continue to adamantly refuse to open up about their relationship from decades ago and what happened between them. That being said, they did ensure that Vance got a proper burial after his body was identified.

Despite the issues that existed within the family, they sacrificed everything for Vance in 2018 out of respect, continuing to lead separate lives in different cities.

The plot of They Called Him Mostly Harmless: Explored

The documentary analyzes the incident involving a hiker whose malnourished remains were discovered in the woods in Florida in July 2018. There were no apparent signs of substance use or injury. While it seemed possible that he had died of starvation, he had snacks and $3,600 in cash in his backpack.

The documentary investigates the years-long attempts of an expanding squad of online detectives who were assigned to identify him. Two Facebook group moderators Christie Harris and Natasha Teasley are also featured in the film. The two shared a common goal of solving this case.

A character-driven rendition of the true crime genre, the film is about self-discovery during the pursuit of another individual.

