What is They Called Him Mostly Harmless all about? Backstory of Max's new documentary, explored

Max’s much-awaited documentary They Called Him Mostly Harmless is set to release on the streaming platform on February 8, 2024. The documentary had its world premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 8, 2023, and now it will debut globally on Max in a few days.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for They Called Him Mostly Harmless reads:

“A hiker found dead in Florida wilderness is identified by internet sleuths after 2 years. His identity triggers more questions as multiple hikers claim to have met him, but he never revealed his name.”

They Called Him Mostly Harmless: Detectives and professionals tried to uncover individual's identity

They Called Him Mostly Harmless is about a hiker called “Mostly Harmless,” who was found dead in Florida in the summer of 2018. At that time, many detectives and professionals tried to solve the mystery of who he was, but they failed to find out about his identity.

He had no phone, no ID card, or any credit card when police discovered his dead body in a tent at Cypress National Preserve in Florida. Police also tried to identify the identity of the hiker through the missing persons database but didn’t get anything regarding the hiker.

Besides this, no family member, no friends, or any close person to the hiker came to identify or claim the body.

The unidentified hiker later became known as “Ben Bilemy” and “Mostly Harmless.” Despite numerous attempts to identify the hiker, the police had no way to find out about his identity.

Later, a group of internet sleuths started to investigate the mystery behind the unidentified hiker through crowd-sourcing the case.

After two years, his identity was discovered by the internet sleuths. His name was Vance John Rodriguez.

As reported by Firstshowing.net, Patricia E. Gillespie, who directed They Called Him Mostly Harmless, said:

"I was drawn to this story because of its potential to help us think more deeply about what it means to live in the digital age.”

She further added:

“I hope we've made a film that manages to both honor the citizen detectives who worked tirelessly to identify the 'Mostly Harmless', while encouraging audiences to get involved in the issue of unidentified persons."

The upcoming documentary will delve deeper into the online investigation by internet sleuths to discover the reasons behind the mystery of “Mostly Harmless.”

Ensemble cast

Patricia E. Gillespie added her directorial vision to They Called Him Mostly Harmless. She has previously directed the documentary The Fire That Took Her, which was released in 2022. Besides this, she is known for Blue Ruin (2013) and The Devil You Know (2019).

The documentary has been bankrolled by Anchor Entertainment. Ethan Goldman served as a producer for the project.

The trailer for the documentary was also released on January 25, 2024, and showcased police officials and people who were involved in the investigation of the case. The trailer also highlighted the internet investigation part, which played a key role in discovering the identity of “Mostly Harmless.”

Stay tuned to know more about They Called Him Mostly Harmless as the documentary premieres on Max.