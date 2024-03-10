Who is the villain in Deadpool & Wolverine? Emma Corrin's role explored

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the first time that a FOX X-Men character will be having their own solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being a sequel to Deadpool and Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds introduces this iconic character on a bigger scale and also brings along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine with him.

However, there has been much discourse about exactly who the villain in Deadpool & Wolverine is. Well, for those who watched the trailer, you might have already gotten that answer as Emma Corrin will be starring as the villain Cassandra Nova in the film, and she is a character that has deep ties to the X-Men lore.

Emma Corrin reportedly plays Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine

Expand Tweet

Cassandra Nova Xavier is a Marvel villain who was created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly in the comics and first appeared in New X-Men #114 in May 2001, and will also make her live-action debut in Deadpool and Wolverine played by Emma Corrin.

If the Xavier in the name sounds familiar, it is because she is the twin sister of the mutant and X-Men leader Charles Xavier aka Professor X.

According to Marvel Fandom, Nova originated as a "Mummudrai" which is a Shi'ar term for being "Anti-Self" - someone who exists in the Astral Plane.

She is one of X-Men's most formidable foes and particularly has a vendetta against Charles Xavier as she is the exact dark and opposite embodiment of what he is supposed to be.

Expand Tweet

In the comics, with Cassandra being Charles' twin, she shares a womb with him. However, Charles Xavier recognized a great evil within her and decided to kill her in the womb. This would cause Cassandra to be assumed dead as her mother would have a miscarriage.

Despite being thought that she was dead, Cassandra would survive in a sewer wall, slowly building herself a body over the years. Her main goal would be to kill Charles Xavier, and over the years she would continue to have many run-ins with the X-Men.

What powers does Cassandra have?

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest things that separates Cassandra from her brother Charles Xavier is that she can duplicate the DNA of any person or mutant. In the comics, she copies Charles' DNA and is able to access the full spectrum of his mutant genes.

This means that she just doesn't gain telepathy but also those powers that her brother could have had.

Alongside telepathy, she receives the ability of telekinesis and can also release her astral form. However, she does possess a weakness. Just like how a telepath can't access Magneto's mind thanks to his helmet, the same strategy has been used against her as well.

What's her role in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Expand Tweet

Aside from appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, we don't know exactly what her purpose in the film is. Considering that Cassandra Nova was never teased in the previous X-Men films, it will be interesting to see exactly how the writers will make her come into this world.

Deadpool & Wolverine is also a multiversal story, so there is a good chance that might have something to do with her being in the movie. However, all your answers will be answered when Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theatres on July 26.