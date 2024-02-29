Who is the voice actor for Moana 2? Auliʻi Cravalho returns as original lead cast 

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice actor who played the main character in Disney's 2016 movie, Moana, just announced that she will be returning for the sequel, Moana 2. The movie is supposed to be released on November 27, 2024, and Cravalho will again play the titular Polynesian Princess.

The new sequel takes viewers on an exciting journey, with Moana Maui and a new group of adventurers. Directed by Dave Derrick Jr., it features music by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.

Auli'i Cravalho is not only starring in the film, but also supporting the live-action version, showing her passion for bringing Moana's story to the screen in a fresh and fun way.

What is the plot of Moana 2?

In Disney's new Moana 2 movie, which hits theaters November 27, 2024, the story is all about Moana and her crazy mission to the far-off seas of Oceania. Everything begins when she receives an unexpected call from her ancestors. So she embarks on a wild adventure in uncharted waters.

To add to this, Maui will sail with Moana to find these lost waters and save her island from serious trouble. The movie will take Moana, Maui, and a few new friends on an exciting adventure.

The official synopsis of this Disney film reads,

"Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors."

Who are the other voice actors in Moana 2?

In the much-awaited sequel, Moana 2, by Disney, it's expected that Auli'i Cravalho will return as Moana and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will return as Maui, lending their voices to the characters again.

Cravalho told Variety:

“I love that Moana is a hero to all. It changed what it meant to be a Disney princess. You can be strong and brave and stand up against a demigod. It feels really good that more and more generations are going to be able to relate to this character.”

Also joining the cast are Nicole Scherzinger, who will be lending her voice to Sina, and Temuera Morrison, who will be playing Chief Tai. These actors will bring the beloved characters to life on Moana and Maui's epic adventure.

The original voice actors will be back to play their roles in Moana's new adventure across the Oceania seas. They will be on the lookout for hidden waters and will have to deal with unexpected obstacles along the way.

Moana 2 is coming out in theaters on November 27, 2024, right before Thanksgiving Day. In the sequel, Auli'i Cravalho will not only be seen as a voice actor, but also an executive producer.

Fans can get excited for an adventure as they join Moana on her new journey through the seas of Oceania, where she will be on a mission to find lost waters and tackle unexpected obstacles.