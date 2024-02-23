Who voices the Octopus in Resident Alien? Explained

SYFY's acclaimed TV series Resident Alien has returned with Season three on February 14, 2024. Fans are again treated to the antics of the beloved character Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, portrayed by Alan Tudyk, as he continues his charade as a human on Earth. In season 3, Harry joins hands with General McCallister to confront the invasion of the Greys, posing an existential threat to Earth.

Resident Alien follows Harry's attempts to blend in as a doctor while concealing his alien origins in the small town of Patience, Colorado. However, his secret was exposed in season one during a telepathic encounter with an octopus at a local sushi restaurant, voiced by Nathan Fillion. But Nathan's voice may have gone unnoticed as he voiced in one episode only at the time. It was revealed that the Alien Species Harry belongs to is a descendant of Octopus.

Harry and Octopus in Resident Alien (Image via SYFY)

Later in Season two, Harry meets his Octopus buddy again in the same local restaurant. And the Octopus in the season is also voiced by none other than Nathan Fillion, (this time Fillion voiced Octopus for many episodes). Despite Harry's initial social awkwardness, he forms a genuine friendship with the Octopus, who aids him in reestablishing a cosmic link to his home planet. Fillion's iconic voice lends a sense of familiarity to the octopus character, making it favorite to fans of the sci-fi genre.

What happened to the Octopus in Resident Alien?

In Season two of Resident Alien, Alan Tudyk's character, who crash-landed in the same town, has a fateful reunion with the Octopus. Harry returns to the Sushi restaurant to free his friend from the confines of the local restaurant's tank. He brings the Octopus with him back to his hideout on the outskirts of Patience. This marks the beginning of an unlikely friendship between two polar opposite beings, one who is especially awkward while the latter being talkative.

Harry considered the Octopus his distant cousin as they share the same octopus ancestry. However, the duo's friendship is short-lived as Harry gets embroiled with two local children, Max and Sahar. The children steal a powerful device from Harry's spaceship, and despite his warnings, they refuse to return the device.

This causes clashes between Harry and the children. Harry resorts to drastic measures, taking Sahar's pet dog hostage. Tragically, his plan goes awry when the dog attacks the Octopus, mortally wounding it. Harry, grappling with profound loss, bids farewell to his oldest friend in an unconventional manner—by consuming the Octopus and oddly finding it delicious.

As Harry deals with the grief of his friend's death, he must rely on support from humans to fight against old enemies. At the same time, Harry considers raiding another restaurant for an Octopus companion. The season follows Harry's quest to save humanity from the threats of cosmic counterparts, setting the plot for Resident Alien Season three.

Catch new episodes of Resident Alien Season three weekly on Peacock, with previous seasons available for streaming on the platform.

