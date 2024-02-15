Resident Alien season 3: Release date, cast, and more

In 2021, when Resident Alien launched its first season, it became an instant hit owing to the fun spin that it put on the alien sci-fi genre. After a hit second season, the series has left fans waiting for over a year for news of a third season.

The SyFy dramedy starring Alan Tudyk has added a funny twist to an alien story. Upon crash landing, an alien assumes the identity of Harry Vanderspeigle and starts blending in as a human.

With time, he discovers that he does not want to complete the mission he was sent on, which is to wipe out Earth, but would rather spend his life with the townsfolk of Patience, Colorado.

Resident Alien season 3 details

The cast and crew of Resident Alien were back on set in Vancouver, Canada, in early 2023, and the third season officially began filming on January 30, 2023. Here is everything we know about Resident Alien season 3.

Release date and where to watch

When the third season was confirmed in July 2022, it was initially signed for a 12-episode season. However, it was later reduced to eight episodes without any reason being provided.

Filming was wrapped up by May 2023, but due to the writers' strike and other issues, fans were left waiting for almost a year for some concrete news of its release.

The official trailer for Resident Alien season 3 was dropped in January 2024, and it was announced that the season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY.

New episodes will premiere weekly every Wednesday at the same time and will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

What will this season be about?

In the previous season, we saw Harry and General McCallister put aside their differences and work together to contend with a far greater existential threat: the impending invasion of the Greys.

Moreover, we saw that by the end of season 2, many of the residents of Patience had learned about Harry's real identity, and this had ramifications that would be explored in the third season.

In other news, Asta and D’arcy move in together, and Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv continue their quest to track the killer of Alien Tracker. Meanwhile, Ben and Kate are also forced to deal with the issues stemming from their alien abductions.

Last season, we also saw the sinister Joseph Rainer interviewing for a job as the Sheriff’s Deputy. This is bound to become a big plot point for the third season. Also, showrunner Chris Sheridan has hinted that the story of the town of Patience and its residents will be explored in further detail in the Resident Alien season 3 plot.

The cast list of Resident Alien season 3

The third season of the SyFy dramedy stars:

Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle a doctor

as Harry Vanderspeigle a doctor Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Harry’s assistant at the health clinic

as Asta Twelvetrees, Harry’s assistant at the health clinic Linda Hamilton as General Eleanor McCallister from the US military, who is after Harry

as General Eleanor McCallister from the US military, who is after Harry Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Bloom, a bartender and Asta’s best friend.

as D’Arcy Bloom, a bartender and Asta’s best friend. Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson

as Sheriff Mike Thompson Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Olivia “Liv” Baker

as Deputy Olivia “Liv” Baker Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne, the town mayor.

as Ben Hawthorne, the town mayor. Meredith Garretson as Kate Hawthorne, a schoolteacher

as Kate Hawthorne, a schoolteacher Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne

as Max Hawthorne Gary Farmer as Dan Twelvetrees

Catch Resident Alien on SyFy this Valentine's Day.

