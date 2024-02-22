Resident Alien season 2 ending explained: What happens with Ben Hawthorne?

The exciting conclusion of Resident Alien season 2 leaves its audience wondering what will happen to Ben Hawthorne and other important characters. Ben gets caught up in the growing hostilities between humans and aliens in Patience, Colorado, as the season comes to an end.

Ben's character develops significantly throughout the season as he struggles to come to terms with his extraterrestrial origins. Ben is faced with a situation where he's supposed to make a vital choice in the climax that could decide how the war plays out and what happens to the humans and the aliens.

Without giving anything away, The Resident Alien season 2 leaves its audience eagerly waiting for the next episode of this captivating science fiction series, simultaneously laying the groundwork for some intriguing possibilities. Resident Alien season 2 is created by Chris Sheridan and is adapted from the comic of the same name. All the episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

What happened in Resident Alien season 2?

After season 1 of the series concluded, Harry had given up on trying to return to his home planet when he learned about Max secretly boarding the spacecraft. While Max was fine, Harry's invisible spaceship was stuck in the outfield of a Patience playground at the beginning of season 2.

When Harry (Alan Tudyk) awakes in a nearby town's hospital, the medical staff determines that the man claiming to be an extraterrestrial is just another ordinary man who suffered a severe head injury, causing him amnesia. In the meantime, Harry initially insists that Asta is not Harry but rather Lennie Briscoe, a law and order detective.

Harry begins to understand that his stay on the earth has resulted in his transformation into an alien with human memories. In season 2, the memory plays an important role as he grapples with how strong these good and bad memories are connected to emotion, ( given he's been having telepathic conversations with an octopus).

While he deals with Harry's life and relationships, he realizes that there are new and real threats to human existence. He struggles with this developing connection with the earth and its people throughout 16 episodes.

What happened to Ben Hawthorne?

Several noteworthy events transpired in the thrilling Resident Alien season 2 finale, keeping its audience captivated. The Greys are extraterrestrial beings with evil intentions that Harry, Asta, and the people of Patience have to deal with throughout the season.

With the increasing threat, the people of the town form alliances and face personal struggles like addiction and mending relationships.

Kate and Ben deal with their difficulties, with Ben's recurring sleepwalking returning as a reason for concern. The most shocking disclosure made towards the end was when it was revealed that Kate's pregnancy was directly related to the alien threat and that Ben Hawthorne had been kidnapped by the Greys.

What happened to Ben and Kate's baby?

The Greys revealed that they were having Ben's baby. They stole the fetus from her womb and were raising it on a ship in an artificial womb. This makes the audience question the intentions of the Greys for the baby.

There are possibilities of it being related to Max, either because he might be a hybrid, or because he could see through alien disguises and cloaking devices.

As season 2 comes to an end, fans are eagerly waiting to witness what happens to Ben Hawthorne and his baby. Resident Alien season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

