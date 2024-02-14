Who is Vory? Real name and all about the rapper as girlfriend's shocking allegations surface

Kentucky rapper, singer, and songwriter Vory is now at the center of controversy after his unidentified girlfriend accused him of domestic violence recently, as reported by @theneighborhoodtalk’s Instagram post.

Trigger warning: This article mentions domestic abuse and violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Two videos have surfaced showing the Save Me Now artist screaming at his girlfriend, one where the latter is holding a baby and another where she is seen pregnant and sitting on a couch. Both reveal Vory seemingly threatening to get the woman “killed.”

Additionally, an alleged statement from the girlfriend has also been published by @theneighborhoodtalk. It began by saying how she was tired of being “abused, cheated on, or lied to anymore” and was thus taking to social media to publicly share her plight, save her reputation, and once again feel safe in her home.

“Please be aware of who you are in a relationship with. If the man has abused in the past, he will do it to you! No matter how many times they say they are gonna get help, they won’t. They will NEVER change! @vory you are a disgusting person,” she stated.

Vory has collaborated with artists like Beyonce and Polo G

As per Famous Birthdays, Vory’s real name is Tavoris Javon Hollins Jr., and he was born in Houston, Texas. However, he moved with his father to Louisville, Kentucky, as a teenager.

He rose to fame after winning the Grammy Award for his work on The Carters’ Everything Is Love in 2018 and has since gained thousands of followers on social media with millions of views for his songs.

So far, he has collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Drake, Bryson Tiller, Rich the Kid, Fivio Foreign, Polo G, Cassow, Blue, AD, Meek Mill, and Kanye West, among others, mostly writing songs for them.

For instance, he co-wrote Mill’s album Expensive Pain and featured on Ye’s album Donda. In 2015, he appeared in Tiller’s single Don’t and album Trapsoul, which gained him national fame.

Now 26 years old, the nephew of boxer Roy Jones Jr. focuses on both contemporary R&B and contemporary rap, as per All Music. Some of his single ventures include Try, Hold of Me, Lucky Me, You Got It, mixtape Overdose, EP SAY, and the debut studio album Lost Souls (2022).

Exploring the latest allegations by Vory’s partner

Vory’s partner recently accused him of domestic violence and said that even if he tried to paint her as a “whore” or a “bad person,” it was he who was the abuser, cheater, and liar. She warned people to steer clear of abusers and try to be careful who they are in a relationship with, adding that once a man abuses, the pattern continues.

“I don’t want to be with you or take your Valentine’s Day gift or spend time with you as a family because of all this sh*t you have put me through for TWO years so you go on social media to tell lies and try to spread this false narrative,” she wrote as per @theneighborhoodtalk’s Instagram post.

She further warned him to check himself or leak the videos of his abuse, where he allegedly punched, spit, and threatened to kill her while she was pregnant.

“This man is a professional liar, manipulator, and narcissist! The proof is public. Simply google what he has current court cases for. & that’s only 2 of the 100 times he’s done this,” the girlfriend added.

She also addressed the Control rapper’s fans and said if they continued to follow an abuser, that’s between them and God. She also asked Vory to stop playing the victim card anymore, as he cannot run from the things he has done.

The partner has also made two videos public as evidence of Vory's abuse.

