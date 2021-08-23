Who was Wayne Spears? Loretta Lynn left heartbroken after her ranch foreman dies in Tennessee floods

Singer and songwriter Loretta Lynn is heartbroken after her longtime ranch foreman Wayne Spears died following devastating floods in Middle Tennessee. Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills shared a post on Facebook on August 22 that Wayne Spears died after being swept up in the floods. The post reads,

“With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the floodwaters. Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are al;l devastated by his passing.”

LORETTA LYNN ASKS: PLEASE PRAY 🙏 Country legend Loretta Lynn is grieving the loss of Wayne Spears, a beloved family friend and foreman at her ranch in Humphreys County who died after being swept away by flood waters https://t.co/eeAmR5M2jv pic.twitter.com/RZo1IjXWTd — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) August 22, 2021

Twenty-two people, along with Wayne and more, were reported missing. The post says that the ranch will never be the same without Wayne and he will be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart and willingness to go the extra mile for all those around him.

Loretta Lynn mourned the death of Wayne Spears on Facebook and shared a smiling picture of the late foreman. She said that the ranch family is their family and they have lost their most amazing ranch foreman. She added that he was one of them and her whole family is heartbroken.

All about Wayne Spears

Loretta Lynn, who mourns the death of Wayne Spears. (Image via Getty Images)

Wayne Spears was the foreman at the Tennessee ranch of country legend Loretta Lynn. He was among the 22 people who died in the floods that affected parts of the state on August 21.

Someone at the ranch had captured a photo of Wayne Spears in a cowboy hat clinging to a pillar in brown and churning water up to his chest. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said Wayne was at the barn checking on the animals.

One of his friends, Michael Pete, met him 15 years ago on the ranch and remembered him as a selfless individual. Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said the search and recovery is still ongoing in the town of Waverly and Humphreys County.

Loretta Lynn's Ranch’s social media post said that they will rebuild everything, but only God can build someone like Wayne Spears. Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Tayla Lynn, also a musician, shared a photo of Wayne on Facebook and called him the best cowboy.

