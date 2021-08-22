Who were The Everly Brothers? Tributes pour in as Don Everly passes away at 84

Don Everly of the Everly Brothers recently passed away at the age of 84 in Nashville on August 21. The cause of death was not revealed when the news broke. Everly’s death was confirmed by The Los Angeles Times through a family spokesman, and tributes began pouring in on social media as soon as people heard the news.
Don Everly is survived by his wife, Adela, and his children, son Edan, and daughters Erin, Venetia and Stacy. Everly and his brother Phil delivered several hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They were well-known for their close harmonies and influenced bands like The Beatles.
They even had an onstage breakup in 1973, leading to a long estrangement. However, in an interview with Time magazine, Phil Everly said that the brothers’ relationship had survived this.
The Everly Brothers were even chosen for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in the first year. They were also given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 1997, and Rolling Stone magazine named them as “the most important vocal duo in rock.”
Remembering The Everly Brothers as Don Everly dies at 84
Don Everly died at the age of 84 on August 21. However, the cause of death has not been revealed until now and there is no confirmation or any official statement from his family members and friends. The details might be out in the next few days. For now, fans should pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.
Don Everly was part of the American country-influenced rock and roll duo, The Everly Brothers, along with Philip “Phil” Everly. Both the brothers grew up in a musical family and first appeared on radio, singing along with their parents, Ike Everly and Margaret Everly as “The Everly Family” during the 1940s.
While they were in high school, The Everly Brothers received attention from popular Nashville musicians, like Chet Atkins, who began preparing them for national attention. They started writing and recording their own music in 1956 and their first hit was in 1956. It was followed by a few more hits through 1958.
The duo were very influential in the music of the generation that followed them. Most of the best acts of the 1960s were highly influenced by the close-harmony singing and acoustic guitar playing of The Everly Brothers.
