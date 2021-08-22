Who were The Everly Brothers? Tributes pour in as Don Everly passes away at 84

Don Everly of the Everly Brothers recently passed away at the age of 84 in Nashville on August 21. The cause of death was not revealed when the news broke. Everly’s death was confirmed by The Los Angeles Times through a family spokesman, and tributes began pouring in on social media as soon as people heard the news.

Don Everly is survived by his wife, Adela, and his children, son Edan, and daughters Erin, Venetia and Stacy. Everly and his brother Phil delivered several hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They were well-known for their close harmonies and influenced bands like The Beatles.

Breaking News: Don Everly of The Everly Brothers has died at 84 pic.twitter.com/Vvnthn0XlA — The Word (@thewordwebzine) August 22, 2021

Another tough loss. RIP Don Everly. I'm sure he's up there with Phil, singing sweet harmonies already pic.twitter.com/ckltYRurio — Country Music in Photos (@CMinPhotos) August 22, 2021

Sad news today that Rock & Roll legend, Don Everly of The Everly Brothers has died aged 84.

Here's Don (on the right) pictured with his famous brother, Phil who passed away in 2014.

Thoughts with their family xxx pic.twitter.com/c5VPhBWJks — Billy Fury Archive (@BillyFuryMuseum) August 22, 2021

Sad to wake up & hear the news of the passing of one of the music greats, Don Everly.

I love the Everly’s, ever since being introduced to their music on one of my Dad’s four albums, the soundtrack of That’ll Be The Day.

Those voices & those songs…this single was always a fave. pic.twitter.com/RPkjZVHHJY — Gary Crowley (@CrowleyOnAir) August 22, 2021

Don Everly of the Everly Brothers passed away today at age 84.



The Everly Brothers’ magical and haunting harmonies influenced countless musicians including Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, and The Beatles.



His voice was described as “the most beautiful sound you’ll ever hear” pic.twitter.com/5maQIJilkX — The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) August 22, 2021

It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of #DonEverly. The preservation & documentation of his music w/Phil has been a great source of joy & pride for me. Among the many artists I have had the good fortune to work with, the Everlys are without a doubt my favorites. pic.twitter.com/bbfGj8P7Ri — Andrew Sandoval (@cometothesun) August 22, 2021

I am gutted, Don Everly has died. God how I loved them. pic.twitter.com/22CqTkLT7N — Lesley Lubert (@Lesqueenb) August 22, 2021

This one makes me cry. Saw him perform and met him a few times, but didn't know him. But because of The Everly Brothers music, I can't remember a day that he wasn't in my life. Never grown tired of those songs and family harmonies. RIP #DonEverly and thank you for the music. https://t.co/iDsfhLQG1w — Shannon McCombs (@RadioShannon) August 22, 2021

So sad news. Don Everly has passed. The brothers went to West High School in Knoxville, Tn. Well remembered. ❤️🎵 pic.twitter.com/5FRAagVuqq — TheStudioMTA (@JanisPassons) August 22, 2021

We’re very sorry to hear the news that rock and roll legend Don Everly has passed away, aged 84.



Rest in Peace Don, and thank you for the music. #TheEverlyBrothers #DonEverly #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/kjnYX1Zme5 — Stars and Cars (@Superstar_Cars) August 22, 2021

They even had an onstage breakup in 1973, leading to a long estrangement. However, in an interview with Time magazine, Phil Everly said that the brothers’ relationship had survived this.

The Everly Brothers were even chosen for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in the first year. They were also given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 1997, and Rolling Stone magazine named them as “the most important vocal duo in rock.”

Remembering The Everly Brothers as Don Everly dies at 84

The Everly Brothers, Phil Everly and Don Everly. (Image via Getty Images)

Don Everly died at the age of 84 on August 21. However, the cause of death has not been revealed until now and there is no confirmation or any official statement from his family members and friends. The details might be out in the next few days. For now, fans should pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Don Everly was part of the American country-influenced rock and roll duo, The Everly Brothers, along with Philip “Phil” Everly. Both the brothers grew up in a musical family and first appeared on radio, singing along with their parents, Ike Everly and Margaret Everly as “The Everly Family” during the 1940s.

While they were in high school, The Everly Brothers received attention from popular Nashville musicians, like Chet Atkins, who began preparing them for national attention. They started writing and recording their own music in 1956 and their first hit was in 1956. It was followed by a few more hits through 1958.

The duo were very influential in the music of the generation that followed them. Most of the best acts of the 1960s were highly influenced by the close-harmony singing and acoustic guitar playing of The Everly Brothers.

Also Read: What is Scott Hassan's net worth? Exploring the fortune of the Google "founder," amid Allison Huynh divorce saga

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Sabine Algur