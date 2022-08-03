Who did Wendy Williams marry? Daytime talk show host's claim debunked

On Tuesday, August 2, writer and TV personality Wendy Williams spoke to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee and revealed that she got married to a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer. She further disclosed that, this apparent husband’s name was Henry.

However, her manager, William Selby told Page Six that Williams is not married to the police officer and might have claimed these as she was excited. In the interview, the 58-year-old New Jersey native did not reveal any further details regarding her alleged wedding to the NYPD cop named Henry.

Despite Selby’s assertions, Williams claimed to have gotten married last week as per her response to Hollywood Unlocked's host and founder Jason Lee's enquiry about her nuptials. At the time, Williams told Lee in the phone call:

“I’m married…I got married…I got married last week.”

Wendy Williams’ alleged marriage with NYPD cop

In the interview, Wendy Williams shied away from sharing further details about this alleged husband, Henry, who is supposedly an NYPD cop. However, no information as to his identity or position in the department was shared by the TV presenter.

Following the interview, her apparent manager William Selby told the Page Six:

“That’s inaccurate…She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

Selby was previously rumored to have been romantically involved with Williams, as per Radar Online. The publication claimed that Selby was reportedly romantically involved with Williams in 2020 after she finalized her divorce with long-time partner Kevin Hunter.

Previous allegations of Wendy Williams’ relationship which were denied

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter got divorced in 2020 after 23 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and opted to forgo any alimony for each other. Soon after she filed for the divorce in 2019, Williams claimed that she was with a doctor who was reportedly in his 50s. She spoke about the alleged relationship on her show back then. Williams said:

“I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about…It’s not who you think.”

The 58-year-old further added:

“I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he’s black. He’s brown-black.”

However, within a few days of her revelation, Dr. Darrin Porcher, who was previously linked with her, declined having a relationship with her. He told Page Six:

“It’s flattering to hear, but it’s not the case…I’m in a relationship. I just worked security for her for a couple of weeks after she filed for divorce.”

Wendy Williams never publicly acknowledged that she was in a relationship with Dr. Porcher. However, multiple reports claimed that she was involved in a relationship with the former police officer turned PhD scholar. Amid these claims, it is still unclear whether Wendy Williams’ claims of marriage are accurate.

While there have been no public references to the mystery-man, Henry, Wendy Williams might have mentioned him in a post last year. In August 2021, Williams took to social media to share a picture of herself along with her seeming boyfriend in the car. It was possibly during the celebration of her son Kevin Hunter Jr's birthday. The picture was captioned:

“My son's 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend.”

However, the post has since been deleted.

