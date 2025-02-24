Who is Whitney Lynn? Evangelist who predicted the LA fires announces the destruction of Manhattan Bridge, bomb explosions in New York City

On February 23, 2024, Whitney Lynn, the evangelist who predicted the LA fires, took to Instagram to predict another prophecy. In her recent Instagram post, Lynn claimed that she can see in the spirit, either physical or spiritual, that the Manhattan Bridge "may not be there any longer".

Announcing her prophecy on a mic, the evangelist added:

"I see bombs coming, I see destruction all around, I see things being emptied out, I see desolation. I see destruction of buildings, bridges. Times Square. I tell you, make things right with Jesus Christ today. He's the lord of lords and king of kings"

As per her website, Whitney Lynn is "an internationally recognized evangelist", songwriter, producer, singer, and deliverance minister who has become popular making videos of street preaching. Lynn has over 120K Instagram followers, with her most popular video amassing 8.7 million views on the platform.

She has also collaborated with Grammy Award winners like Dru Castro and has hosted multiple musicals Ignite! Crusades.

In the caption of her latest Instagram post announcing the destruction of the Manhattan Bridge, the evangelist claimed that the Lord had her randomly choose the hotel near the bridge in the Chinatown area, which she took as a sign. Expressing her prophecy, Lynn wrote:

"All I know is that something big is coming to New York, and people need to repent and make Jesus Christ the Lord of their life. God is not playing in this season anymore."

More details about evangelist Whitney Lynn explored

Whitney Lynn's website mentions that she is a "multi-platform artist" who spreads her message via multiple social media platforms and other forms of media. She has also released songs wherein her 2023 single Hallelujah Yeshua gained 1.7K views and her song Mass Exodus, which was released in August 2024 garnered 16K views.

Describing her journey, Lynn's website mentions:

"Whitney’s music is a testament to her strength and resilience, born out of a challenging past, a toxic marriage, health issues, multiple surgeries, and a high-risk pregnancy."

The portal also mentions that Whitney Lynn is more determined than ever to free women from bondage, share the Gospel, and influence the upcoming generation with her musical show Ignite Your Light Kidz wherein she plays "the first-ever singing Christian princess."

During her interview with Orlando Voyager dated December 2024, Whitney Lynn said that she travels solo around the globe, spreading the message of the Gospel fearlessly. Lynn mentioned that she announces the Gospel messages on trains, planes, in stores, at the airport, and on the streets.

She added that she didn't anticipate her sermons would gain popularity and amass millions of views on social media.

Additionally, the evangelist expressed her gratitude toward God for choosing her to carry out impactful work and said:

"I feel incredibly blessed that God has chosen me for this meaningful work. My lifelong desire to impact the world for Christ is being fulfilled not only through social media but also through my music."

In addition to announcing her prophecy about the Manhattan Bridge, Whitney Lynn also made an announcement at the LaGuardia Airport, New York, wherein she claimed that Jesus Christ was alive. Lynn shared a video of the same wherein a man gets up asking her to stop, however, she continues to deliver her message.

