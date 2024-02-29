Recently, Will Mellor recalled having a one-night stand with Sylvester Stallone’s ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen. In his podcast Two Pints with Will & Ralf, Will described that even though he admired Brigitte, his encounter with her was frightening. He said:

“When I met Brigitte Neilsen, she came on to me and asked me to go have sex with her in a hotel room. Like, ‘Send a driver for him, go and get him!’. Like I was some piece of meat. I was terrified.”

While talking to his co-podcaster Ralf Little, Will, who is now 47 years old, further said that when you’re younger, you watch Brigitte’s movies like Red Sonja or Cobra, you think, “One day, she’s gonna come on to you.”

“But, oh my God, she’s like six foot whatever, her boobs were so big, and she just buried my head in her boobs and went, ‘Oh look at you,’ like I was some little plaything. It was like, ‘Send him to my hotel; I’ll get rid of him later. I’ll treat him like a tea bag, dip him in once, and throw him away.”

Brigitte Nielsen, 60, has been married five times and is now married to Mattia Dessi for 17 years. Will Melor, on the other hand, has been married to Michelle McSween for 16 years.

Will Mellor first met Michelle McSween in 1999

Will Mellor’s wife Michelle is a dancer and actress best known for performances in De-Lovely, All Star Mr and Mrs, and Strictly Come Dancing. In a 2021 interview with Ok!, Michelle said she’s originally from the Caribbean, and her parents live in Grenada.

In the same interview, Michelle mentioned that she runs a performing art school. She said she has a show around November every year, which helps her shed a few pounds, which she gains back by New Year.

According to The Sun, Will Mellor first met Michelle McSween in 1999 while performing for the musical Oh! What a Night. Will and Michelle are parents of two children, 19-year-old Jayden and 15-year-old Renee.

In the interview with Ok!, Michelle and Will are asked how they keep the romance alive. Will responded, “S*x in the afternoon!” eliciting laughter from Michelle. Will then answered:

“We just make time for each other. We hate routine – it kills the romance – so it’s important for us to step out of that when we can.”

Michelle mentioned that Will “does things out of the blue” but hates “Valentine’s Day.” Will gave a heartfelt response to this and said:

“Rushing to the garage to pick up flowers isn’t romantic to me. Turning up on a random Wednesday when Michelle has had a tough day with a present is way more thoughtful.”

Will was then asked if Michelle minds the female attention he gets. The 46-year-old actor denied it but shared an anecdote that got him in trouble when a female fan asked him “to sign on her boobs,” which annoyed Michelle.

Will and Michelle continuously share pictures of each other on their Instagram. Last week, Will shared a picture with Michelle and his daughter on a trip to Lanzarote.

Michelle also shared pictures from the same trip on her Instagram with Will and her children. She captioned the post, "Had an amazing holiday in Lanzarote with my heartbeats❤️"

Michelle is often seen with Will Mellor at events and parties. Recently, the duo were seen in public holding hands after Mellor's lens replacement surgery.

Will Mellor's new crime investigation show Cops Gone Bad

Will Mellor is hosting a new crime investigation series, Cops Gone Bad. The show exposes cases of police corruption and misconduct. It's a seven-part series, and the first episode aired on February 26. It looked at the story of David Carrick, a MET police officer for 17 years who abused his power.

While speaking with Crime + Investigation, Will Mellor said that his role on the show is to be "the voice of the public." Mellor said:

"I ask natural questions that I want to ask and that I think the public wants to know."

Cops Gone Bad is currently streaming on Crime + Investigation Play and can be watched through Prime.