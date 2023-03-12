Who is Lauren Gottlieb? Meet actor-dancer set to perform RRR song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb is all set to perform the RRR song Naatu Naatu at the 2023 Oscars. The song bagged the Best Original Song Award at this year's Golden Globes.

Gottlieb was a runner-up on the sixth season of Indian TV dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and appeared on Bollywood's ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013. She recently shared the news via an Instagram post and has expressed her excitement to perform the phenomenal song at the Oscars.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the same category at the 95th Academy Awards which is happening this Sunday, March 12, and Lauren Gottlieb believes that "the odds of Naatu Naatu winning' Best Original Song are huge."

Other nominees under the Best Original Song category include Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Lauren Gottlieb talked about "representing India at the Oscars" with her upcoming Naatu Naatu performance

Lauren Gottlieb is an American dancer-actor who rose to prominence in the Indian entertainment industry with her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 where she bagged second place. She later landed the lead role in the 2013 movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

Later, Gottlieb returned to judge Jhalak Dikhla Jaa for its eighth season. The dancer, who plans to make a breakthrough comeback with her Naatu Naatu performance at the 95th Oscars, has also worked in Bollywood films, including Ambarsariya, Welcome Back, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, ABCD 2, Welcome to Karachi, and Ghoomketu, among others.

The 34-year-old told ETimes:

"I was on hold for five days. The creatives kept changing, so they weren’t able to officially confirm. I was in Paris when I got the final confirmation and the next thing I did was rush to LA and buy a few weeks of rehearsal clothes."

Lauren Gottlieb further spoke about her career on Indian television and the ground-breaking opportunity ahead of her to represent the country at the Oscars, saying:

"Before I began my career in India, I was assisting them on big stage shows in Hollywood. They reached out to me with this offer. Today, when I was in the middle of rehearsals, I got emotional thinking about how much representing India at the Oscars means to me. I feel so proud and I just hope everyone feels the same when they see it."

The Academy @TheAcademy



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 https://t.co/8FC7gJQbJs

According to the Hindustan Times, Lauren Gottlieb also talked about RRR's Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar in the days leading up to the ceremony and her life-changing performance "on the biggest stage in the world."

She said she first watched the critically acclaimed period drama "last year at my aunt’s house in India" and how they both started dancing like "crazy" to the song.

Gottlieb further added:

"So, when I got the call for the Oscars, I called her up and asked her if she remembered how we danced to the song in her house and then broke the news to her that I was performing to this song on the biggest stage in the world. I think the odds of Naatu Naatu winning are huge. I will dance like crazy backstage if they win!"

Naatu Naatu's nomination for the Best Original Song award at the upcoming 2023 Oscars has made RRR the first Indian film in over two decades to get nominated for the Academy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes