What's inside the $126K Oscars 2023 nominee gift bag? Plush Canadian vacation, sneakers, beauty treatments and more

Among the other treats and thrills to look forward to at the 95th Oscars ceremony, top nominees will also be receiving a $126K gift bag comprising of a plush Canadian vacation, sneakers, beauty treatments, and more.

The LA-based Distinctive Assets has been making gift bags for 21 years now and is returning this time to put together an "Everyone Wins" gift bag. This is done to make sure nobody leaves the Dolby Theatre empty-handed this Sunday, March 12. Moreover, their primary mission being to highlight small businesses on one of the biggest and greatest platforms in the industry.

Among the tempting and authentic surprises included in this year's "swag bag" are luxury holidays to Italy and Canada, Art Lipo body sculpting, and a high-tech meditation orb. Other typical items include luxurious beauty treatments, bath ritual sets, and celebrity-owned tequila.

What does the "Everyone Wins" swag bag from Oscars 2023 of an estimated value of $126k include?

The star-studded event brings back Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company, this year to present nominees with their renowned "Everyone Wins" swag bag. However, this is exclusively given to the top 25 acting and directing nominees.

Distinctive Assets previously revealed what will be included in the 2023 Oscars gift bags, which will be given to nominees in the four main acting categories as well as the Best Director category.

Top nominations for acting and directing this year include Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field, and Steven Spielberg.

Here's a glimpse at what the 26 celebrities who get one of the $126,000 gift bags at Oscars 2023 will receive:

A three-night, $40,000 trip to The Lifestyle, a 10-acre Canadian estate., which comes with a 1965 Shelby AC Cobra 427 Roadster and a 2023 McLaren Artura and has all the conveniences to make them feel at home.

The second-best present is $25k in project management costs from Maison Construction for a house renovation.

$41k-worth of rejuvenation procedures, including $12k in arm sculpting lipo, hair restoration, and $10k in anti-aging face treatments from cosmetic surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, including chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing and Botox.

A $9k-worth three-night vacation for the nominees and seven of their closest friends at the Faro Purta Imperatore lighthouse off the coast of Italy, with an included yacht trip to Capri and road drives on a vintage Vespa.

A $1200 worth 18-karat gold customized Herkimer diamond bracelet with an engraving of the recipient’s first initial.

A $425 piece of Australia that helps support conservation activities.

Further gifts include PETA travel neck pillow, a $18 loaf of Japanese milk bread, and $435 worth of gourmet dates.

The IRS considers the value of gift bags as taxable income.

The founder of Distinctive Assets, Lash Fary, is responsible for choosing who receives the luxe gift bag at the 95th Oscars This year, the nominees for Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor will receive this year's bag.

However, in the case of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once, each of the two directors will be receiving a gift bag.

The 27 recipients eligible for this year's gift bag are as follows:

Host: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Best Director nominees: Martin McDonagh, Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, Ruben Östlund

Martin McDonagh, Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field, Ruben Östlund Best Actor nominees: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy Best Actress nominees: Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh

Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh Best Supporting Actor nominees: Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, Key Huy Quan

Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan, Key Huy Quan Best Supporting Actress nominees: Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu

Distinctive Assets founder says the purpose of the swag bags at the Oscars will bring attention to the diverse and small business

According to Variety, Fary made a press release earlier, stating:

"We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag. While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose."

According to Fary, while Oscars 2023 "Everyone Wins" swag bags have an impressive value, their goal was never to put a spotlight on the thousands of dollars with gift items. Their primary mission was to include brands "from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s biggest night affords them."

He likes to call it "celebrity marketing with a mission, claiming that the strategy "is a straightforward win-win." Fary further continued:

"These nominees are in a unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products. Marketing and advertising can and must co-exist with the ever-present reporting of bad news globally. This isn’t frivolity; it is basic economics."

The 2023 Oscars is scheduled for this Sunday, March 12.

