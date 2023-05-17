Who will replace Haley Pullos as Molly Lansing-Davis in General Hospital? Temporary exit from show and more explored

It was not long ago that soap opera star Haley Pullos made headlines after an automobile collision on the 134 Freeway in California, on April 29. She swerved on the freeway and flew over the median strip before crashing into another vehicle.

According to reports, Pullos had to be escorted out by firefighters after the accident. During the attempt, the actress reportedly became aggressive with the firefighters, striking one of them in the process.

Police recently discovered marijuana edibles and mini bottles of tequila in her possession, which led them to allege that she was driving under the influence. The actress was then arrested for felony DUI. The 24-year-old revealed in a statement to Soap Opera Digest on May 11, 2023, that she will be away for a while.

She said:

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover...I will be back as soon as possible!"

As per reports from TV Line, Holiday Mia Kriegel will replace Haley Pullos in General Hospital and play Molly Lansing-Davis for the time being. Kriegel has some big show credits under her belt and is known for her work in Bull and Animal Kingdom

There have been no reports about whether or not this change will be a permanent one. Kriegel is set to make her first appearance on the popular soap opera in the coming week.

The car crash involving Haley Pullos left another individual seriously injured

Haley Pullos is famous for playing the role of Molly Lansing-Davis in the daytime soap opera General Hospital. She has also appeared on several other popular TV shows like Ghost Whisperer.

According to ABC7 Chicago, Haley Pullos was traveling on the 134 Freeway last month when her car swerved on the freeway and flew over the median strip before colliding with another automobile. The collision reportedly destroyed the front of both cars. The driver of the other vehicle also reportedly suffered serious injuries.

After reportedly getting aggressive with the firefighters, Pullos also misbehaved with the hospital staff and had to be sedated.

As per People, Pasadena Fire Department shared images of the accident as they urged individuals to comply with the speed limit and avoid drinking and driving.

They said:

"Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles...Always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

If Haley Pullos is not welcomed back to the show after this controversy, there is a chance that Holiday Mia Kriegel will continue to play the role of Molly Lansing-Davis in General Hospital.

General Hospital is ABC's long-running soap opera that premiered back in 1963. The show that is currently on season 60 follows the wealthy Quartermaine family and a myriad of other interesting characters in the colorful town of Port Charles.

