Married at First Sight (MAFS), the fan-favorite reality show involving couples getting to know each other after they tie the knot, is known for their afterparty host Keisha Knight Pulliam. However, Pulliam might not be the one hosting the MAFS Afterparty for a while, given that she is all set to welcome a new member to her family.

Pulliam, who married actor Brad James in 2021, recently welcomed a baby boy. She announced the news on social media, where she wrote:

"With this little one we are complete. Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week. Thank you for the birthday wishes!!”

The couple first announced the pregnancy in December 2022, when Married at First Sight season 16 was being filmed. As per a recent social media post by MAFS, the upcoming installments will feature Keisha handing over hosting duties to her husband James. In a clip from the show, filmed before the arrival of her new baby, Keisha can be heard saying:

“As many of you know, Brand and I are expecting a baby who will be arriving any day now. So I am very sad to say that this will be my last After-party of the season. But after this baby comes, I am back. Just so you all know. and in the meantime, we have a very special guest who will be hosting the remainder of this season so even though I will not be here physically, please know that I will be here in spirit.”

Keisha hosted the show up until episode 18, but her husband will be taking on the role from MAFS' upcoming episode 19. The show will have 20 episodes this season, which means James will appear in the last two episodes.

MAFS season 16 episode 19 will be released on Lifetime on May 10, 2023, with James present at the afterparty, along with the rest of the cast.

Who is the new MAFS afterparty host? All we know about Keisha Knight Pulliam's husband Brad James

As a child, Brad James lived with his maternal grandparents in Augusta, Georgia. In an interview with Ebony in 2012, he shared how he followed his grandfather's footsteps and joined the Marines after high school.

Speaking about acting during a talk with Ice Cream Convos in 2015, James said:

"I'm from Augusta. I'm a Georgia boy. Even though acting is something I always loved and wanted to do to a certain extent, it's not something I always knew there was an opportunity for, not for me."

Furthermore, he explained in the interview how the experience he gained from working in another industry contributed greatly to his acting journey:

"I've been in the restaurant industry, I've been in the Marine Corps, I've done a lot of things."

Additionally, in an interview with Behind the Scenes, he explained that his time in the Marine also contributed to his acting career:

"If I'm doing a film that has a lot of fighting or it has martial arts, the average person watching it isn't going to know if I have the correct bone alignment in a kick. But I don't half-a-- it simply because most of the audience won't know. I have to play to the superfans of that genre, because they're gonna be who gives the validation."

Lifetime's Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, which aired back in 2019, was his first meeting with Keisha Knight Pulliam. The stars played siblings Charles and Caroline Bingley in the film.

They started dating that year itself.

During the promotion of her 2019 rom-com, Radio Christmas, Pulliam shared her love life on 11 Alive without giving away who the guy was. She said:

"We started out as friends, so he met my family, like, at the beginning. … And then it blossomed into something else.”

Keisha has a daughter named Ella Grace with her ex-husband Edgerton Hartwell.

Don't miss the upcoming episode of MAFS season 16, titled Sliding Toward Decision Day, airing on May 10, 2023, on Lifetime.

